Van Wezel, Azara Ballet launch new All Abilities Dance Workshops

SARASOTA — The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will partner with Sarasota-based contemporary ballet company Azara Ballet to launch a new series of free All Abilities Dance Workshops, creating an inclusive space where people of all ages, abilities, and experience levels can move, connect, and discover the joy of dance.

The workshops begin on Friday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m., in the Education Room at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Classes are free and open to the public.

The program welcomes well-trained dancers, dancers with disabilities, seniors, teens who dance, and those who have always wanted to dance but never had the opportunity. No previous dance experience is required, while extensive dance experience is also welcome.

Following is a look at the workshop series schedule:

• Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. — Jazz with Drew Robinson

• Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. — Street/Hip Hop with Drew Robinson

• Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. — Ballet with Rebecca Kimsey

• Jan. 15, at 5:30 p.m. — Musical Theatre with Baylie Dockins

• Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m. — Ballroom Dance TBD instructor

• March 12, at 5:30 p.m. — Contemporary with Baylie Dockins

• April 23, at 5:30 p.m. — Jazz with Drew Robinson

The collaboration builds on the Van Wezel’s longstanding commitment to arts education and community engagement. Through its education program, the Van Wezel brings visiting artists into the community and area schools for educational and outreach activities, connecting people throughout the region with the performing arts.

“I am proud that the Van Wezel can amplify the incredible mission-based work that Azara Ballet is doing,” said Justin Gomlak, director of education and community engagement at the Van Wezel. “It is so important to reinforce that dance is for everybody who has a BODY, and the joy of expression that movement brings is an essential part of the work we are doing together.”

Registration is requested. Participants can register online through the workshop registration form.

For a list of the entire lineup of workshops visit: VanWezel.org/all-abilities-dance-workshops.