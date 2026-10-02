Mahaffey to present Nurse John

TAMPA — Filipino-Canadian comedian and social media content creator Nurse John will bring his North American tour “Against Medical Advice” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $54. Visit themahaffey.com.

Following global demand and a breakout run that has seen him sell out hundreds of shows worldwide, viral sensation and stand-up comedian Nurse John returns with all-new material, offering fans an even deeper look into the chaos, comedy, and camaraderie of healthcare life delivered in his signature style that feels like venting with your work bestie after a long shift. Whether you’re in scrubs or not, his humor continues to resonate across industries and audiences alike.

Known for his sharp wit and deeply relatable takes on life inside and outside the healthcare system, Nurse John, born John Dela Cruz, has become one of comedy’s rising voices. His previous outing, “The Short-Staffed Tour,” sold more than 250,000 tickets across 200-plus shows in under two years, with multiple sold-out international legs spanning the U.K., Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Beyond the stage, Nurse John has built a massive digital following of over 17 million fans, thanks to his viral sketches and characters that humorously capture the unfiltered realities of being a nurse. His cultural footprint continues to grow, with appearances at major events including the Gold Gala, Unforgettable Gala, and high-profile film premieres.