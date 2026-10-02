Morean Arts Center presents a 20-year retrospective tracing the artist’s metamorphosis

ST. PETERSBURG — After a decade away from solo exhibitions, St. Petersburg-based artist Chris Parks, known professionally as Palehorse, will return with “Shapeshifter: New and Select Works by Palehorse,” and brings together artists for the group show “Practice Dying: A Skull & Bones Exhibit.” Both exhibitions will open on Saturday, Oct. 10, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

On view through Dec. 31, “Shapeshifter” traces Palehorse’s evolution from internationally commissioned illustrator working across iconic brands and pop culture to studio artist and spiritual seeker. It presents a visual record of an artist continually remaking himself while staying rooted in discipline, devotion, and craft.

The new works channel gods, guardians, totems, and archetypal figures as mirrors for transformation, brought to life through Palehorse’s signature linework, vivid color, and layered symbolic language. The retrospective portion of the exhibition revisits key chapters of Palehorse’s career, including rock poster art, skateboard graphics, apparel design, wrestling-inspired imagery, and mural work.

“‘Shapeshifter’ has been a practice of gratitude, a way of honoring the path that brought me here while stepping fully into the work ahead,” says Palehorse. “This new collection invokes the noble qualities of ancient archetypes while allowing shadows to be faced and transmuted into light. My hope is that viewers will feel the joy and perseverance of the hero’s journey inside the work, along with the strength and wisdom carried in each image.”

In this show, Palehorse also explores long-imagined collaborations with creative peers including Ben Venom, Morning Breath Inc, Ali Norman, Masked Republic, Jon Stine, and Bryan Nichols.

“Palehorse has become an integral part of our creative community over the last two decades, and it has been exciting to witness the trajectory of his career,” said Amanda Cooper, chief curator. “His bold, unique work has been an asset to numerous exhibitions at the Morean over the years, starting in 2012 when he was part of the iconic ‘Leave a Message’ to years of SHINE mural festival-related exhibitions. He is certainly due for an in-depth retrospective, and we are proud to work with him and Michelle to bring his vision to life at the Morean.”

On view through Oct. 30, “Practice Dying: A Skull & Bones Exhibit” brings together more than 30 local and national artists to reimagine the skull and skeleton not as an ending, but as a threshold.

Curated by Palehorse and Michelle Tannu, the exhibition asks viewers to look beyond the skull as a symbol of death and consider what it reveals about life: how we shed old identities, recognize our connection to one other, and move toward something greater than the self.

For Nicole Salgar, a multimedia visual artist, the skull becomes a reflection on surrender and the illusion of permanence.

“My piece explores the practice of dying not as preparation for death, but as a way of meeting life more fully,” said Salgar. “It reflects on the quiet deaths we experience throughout our lives. In that sense, the skull becomes more than a symbol of mortality; it becomes a reminder that transformation is at the heart of being human.”

Internationally recognized tattoo artist and oil painter Jeff Srsic approaches the skull as a universal form.

“Skulls, for me, are less about death and more about what remains beneath identity, status, or appearance,” said Srsic. “They represent something universal that connects all of us. I keep returning to them because they’re endlessly expressive.”

This exhibition brings together more than two dozen artists working across a wide range of visual aesthetics, each using the skull as a point of entry.

The Morean Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit MoreanArtsCenter.org or call 727-822-7872.