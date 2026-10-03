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Brandon Stewart, a firefighter, retrieves the package dropped by a drone which contains a packet of temperature-controlled whole blood, and carries it to the paramedics to start a blood transfusion on a patient during a simulated emergency.

Brandon Stewart, a firefighter, retrieves the package dropped by a drone which contains a packet of temperature-controlled whole blood, and carries it to the paramedics to start a blood transfusion on a patient during a simulated emergency. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]

Photos: Hillsborough first responders can now get blood delivered by drone - Clone

A simulated emergency demonstrated the first-of-its-kind program in Tampa on Monday.

By Jefferee Woo

4 hours ago

In a simulated car crash on Monday, Hillsborough County first responders demonstrated how a new drone program can deliver blood to patients in emergencies.

The program — the first of its kind in the nation — is geared toward patients suffering critical bleeding and requiring a blood transfusion at the scene. When a 911 operator or paramedic requests the blood, the drone can deliver it in 3½ minutes or less, allowing first responders to begin the transfusion before the patient ever reaches a hospital.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue partnered with Tampa General Hospital, Archer First Response Systems and OneBlood on the program.

“Whole blood is the lifesaving treatment for patients who are bleeding and in shock. For years, emergency medical services have given intravenous fluids to raise blood pressure, hoping to keep patients alive until they can make it to the hospital for blood or surgical care intervention,” said Todd Carnell, division chief at Hillsborough Fire Rescue. “The approach is not enough for patients who need blood now.”

After a traffic crash, postpartum hemorrhage, shooting or stabbing, blood loss can be significant, and every second matters.

“Delivery of the blood using drone technology to the scene of an event, that’s game-changing,” said Dr. Jason Wilson, chief of emergency medicine at Tampa General Hospital. “We haven’t seen that anywhere else really in the world.”

This drone can deliver a bag of temperature-controlled whole blood to first responders at the scene of an emergency.
This drone can deliver a bag of temperature-controlled whole blood to first responders at the scene of an emergency. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
This crate, delivered by drone to first responders at the scene of an emergency, will contain a bag of temperature-controlled whole blood.
This crate, delivered by drone to first responders at the scene of an emergency, will contain a bag of temperature-controlled whole blood. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Firefighter Leroy Goodman and Lt. Mike Manganiello use extrication tools to get a dummy out of a mangled vehicle during a simulated emergency at the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Safety Operations Complex in Tampa on Monday.
Firefighter Leroy Goodman and Lt. Mike Manganiello use extrication tools to get a dummy out of a mangled vehicle during a simulated emergency at the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Public Safety Operations Complex in Tampa on Monday. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Firefighters Leroy Goodman, Josef Delgado and Lt. Mike Manganiello open a vehicle door after using extrication tools to reach a dummy after a simulated car crash.
Firefighters Leroy Goodman, Josef Delgado and Lt. Mike Manganiello open a vehicle door after using extrication tools to reach a dummy after a simulated car crash. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Josef Delgado puts a neck brace on the dummy before removing it from the mangled vehicle and placing it onto a gurney.
Josef Delgado puts a neck brace on the dummy before removing it from the mangled vehicle and placing it onto a gurney. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Paramedics transport a dummy on a gurney to an ambulance, where they will wait for blood to be delivered by drone.
Paramedics transport a dummy on a gurney to an ambulance, where they will wait for blood to be delivered by drone. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
A drone lowers a crate containing a packet of temperature-controlled whole blood that a paramedic will retrieve.
A drone lowers a crate containing a packet of temperature-controlled whole blood that a paramedic will retrieve. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Firefighter Brandon Stewart retrieves the package dropped by the drone and carries it to paramedics.
Firefighter Brandon Stewart retrieves the package dropped by the drone and carries it to paramedics. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Paramedics begin a transfusion using blood that was delivered by drone.
Paramedics begin a transfusion using blood that was delivered by drone. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Paramedics push the gurney into the ambulance for transport to a hospital after the blood transfusion.
Paramedics push the gurney into the ambulance for transport to a hospital after the blood transfusion. [ Photo by JEFFEREE WOO/Times ]
Author
Author
Jefferee Woo
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