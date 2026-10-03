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Aziz Ansari takes the stage at the Straz Center on Oct. 10.

Aziz Ansari takes the stage at the Straz Center on Oct. 10. [ Photo courtesy of THE STRAZ ]

Straz to welcome Aziz Ansari

2 hours ago

TAMPA — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Aziz Ansari will bring his “Hypothetical Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $126.70. Visit strazcenter.org.

Since he started doing stand-up as a college student, Ansari has emerged as an award-winning actor, director and writer as well as a comedian. His role in the series “Parks and Recreation” made him a star. From there, he co-created, directed and wrote the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Master of None.” Last year saw his debut as a feature-film director when he helmed “Good Fortune,” in which he starred with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogan. He has several successful Netflix stand-up specials and he’s heading out on a stand-up tour this fall.

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