Can anyone in the district knock off Wiregrass Ranch? Land O’ Lakes is about to find out

The Skinny

When the Class 5A, District 7 was announced by the FHSAA, it brought together every team in our coverage area and created a question: Who would be able to beat Wiregrass Ranch?

So far that answer is no one. But that doesn’t mean the playoff spot is sealed. The Bulls still have a couple of tough games, and the emergence of Land O’Lakes creates a nice-sized stumbling block for them to get over. Here’s how it looks:

Biggest surprise

Land O’ Lakes for sure, if not because it is 4-2 after losing its starting quarterback to another school, then because the way it has handled a tough non-district schedule with aplomb. In fact, it’s probably fair to say the Gators have posted two of the biggest upset wins in Pasco County this season, knocking off Zephyrhills and Mitchell, the two most consistently best teams in Pasco the last decade. And the Gators did it with what is now their calling card, an aggressive and opportunistic defense that had eight sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in the two wins. The Gators in those games only scored 19 points, something you can get away with when you allow just one touchdown by the Bulldogs and shut out the high-powered Mustangs.

Those two non-district triumphs have set a tone for the rest of the season. In district play, the Gators have manhandled Cypress Creek and Wharton by a combined 86-15 score and are 2-0 in league play.

Kinda surprising

Wiregrass Ranch lost a few to the transfer portal, gained a few, and when the dust settled this looked like another playoff team for coach Mark Kantor. And it may be. But the Bulls 2-3 start was, well, underwhelming. The Bulls are a very good Pasco County team, and generally beat who they should, but a better non-district showing may have portended better things down the road for Wiregrass Ranch. However, this same Bulls team started last year 0-4 and made the playoffs, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they did it again.

Mildly surprising

Three teams have raised our eyebrows this season, all for different reasons.

Sunlake has basically played one bad game this season, and unfortunately for them it was the 41-0 loss to Wiregrass Ranch in district play, dropping the Seahawks to 1-1 in the league. But four of their five games have been decided by a touchdown or less, and they have been the team in the district with sleeper and spoiler capabilities.

Wesley Chapel has talent, but just can’t get past Zephyrhills or Wiregrass Ranch, so they continue treading water in the district contender pond. Of more concern, the Wildcats have given up 28 or more points in every game but their win over winless Cypress Creek and have given up more than 50 points twice — equaling the same number of times it has surrendered that many in a game the last six years combined. “Something we need to fix,” says coach Bruce Patterson.

And Wharton’s 3-0 start, albeit against a weak schedule, still had us wondering if maybe they were back.

They’re not. Yet. The Wildcats lost their district opener to Sunlake in a hard-fought 27-20 game at home, and whether that has created a hangover effect or not, they have been outscored 100-15 the last two weeks, including a 51-15 loss to Land O’Lakes to drop to 0-2 in league play.

If it is a hangover, the Wildcats have time to find a cure before they play Wiregrass Ranch on Oct. 16, which could make their season.

Not surprising

Cypress Creek missed out on its best chance for victory this season when it lost their opener to Citrus, so with the district title and any playoff hopes dead, the Coyotes are focused on just winning a game. They are mired in a 1-25 slide their last 26 games.

Biggest game

This Friday, Oct. 9, Wiregrass Ranch hosts Land O’ Lakes in a battle of the district’s only undefeated teams. Perhaps for the district championship.

Here’s the caveat: Wiregrass Ranch would be 3-0 with a win and very winnable games against Cypress Creek and Wharton remaining on the schedule. Land O’Lakes, however, still has to get past a dangerous Wesley Chapel team that beat it 21-0 last year, as well as neighborhood rival Sunlake, so they definitely have a tougher path even with a win over the Bulls.

But Bulls v. Gators promises to be a Game of the Year frontrunner.

The Bulls offense has been inconsistent and lacking a consistent rushing attack, and the Land O’Lakes’ defense, minus the 93 yards it let Wharton quarterback Ty Nesmith scramble for, has allowed a combined 34 rushing yards in two district games and 93 total to Zephyrhills and Mitchell.

The Bulls passing attack, led by another standout season from receiver Jonah Gonzalez, is dangerous. However, the most yards the Gators have given up in a game all season is 137.

Conversely, the Bulls defense has been relatively stout with 19 sacks, six interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. The Gators have been solid, but not spectacular, on offense, with running back Elisha Melendez.

The defense that plays best wins this game.

Player rankings

Midway through the season, this is how we rank some of the top players by performance:

1. Elisha Melendez: The Gators junior running back has bulldozed his way to 628 yards on 142 carries, adding six scores in the mix. This shifty back has already surpassed his rushing yards from last season, in which he also had seven touchdowns. Credit is also due to his offensive line which not only has size behind Grayson Benoist and Bryce Norrie, but the coaching from Super Bowl champ lineman: head coach Dan Goodspeed.

2. Ty Nesmith: The Wharton junior quarterback may be the district’s most exciting player, showing off a strong arm and quick feet to post some top offensive numbers. And while most of those came against weaker competition, Nesmith has passed for more yards (137) and rushed for more yards (93) than any other player against the league’s top defense in Land O’ Lakes.

3. Darian Borden: Wesley Chapel’s senior do-it-all may be the league’s most dangerous player. In fact, Patterson says there’s no point having him back to return kicks anymore because no one kicks to him. Borden has 394 yards receiving with seven touchdowns, has returned one of his two interceptions 100 yards for a score and wreaks havoc on opponents’ game plans.

4. Tyrae Jackson: The three-way player at receiver, corner back and returner has impressed, leading the team with four receiving touchdowns and 335 all-purpose yards, adding an interception, two pat downs and two forced fumbles and recoveries.

5. Jonah Gonzalez: The Bulls senior receiver broke out towards the end of last season and has kept up the pace in 2026, leading the team with 411 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

6. Chase Cobb: Wiregrass Ranch’s senior defensive end may not post the same number of tackles he had last year (67), but his tackles are doing more damage in 2026. Almost half of his 25 tackles have been for a loss (10), and he has five sacks (compared to two last year) and 13 quarterback hurries (compared to three last year) with a pair of fumble recoveries.

7. Blake Daniels: The senior outside linebacker is kind of doing it all for the Seahawks. He leads the team in tackles with 44, he also has one sack of the team’s 8.5, he’s also the team’s fullback paving the way for halfback Nathan Merriman and blocking for freshman quarterback Titus Moore — oh, and he also handles the team’s kickoffs, registering two touchbacks.