Crognale named assistant superintendent

BROOKSVILLE — Steve Crognale will become the Hernando County School District’s assistant superintendent of business services and operations, succeeding Barbara Kidder, who is retiring after 40 years in public education.

Kidder’s last day is Sept. 30.

Crognale, the district’s executive director of support operations, has held instructional, administrative and non-instructional positions across the district.

“Steve has demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to serving our schools,” Superintendent Ray Pinder said. “His experience within our district provides continuity while giving us an opportunity to continue improving efficiency, accountability and the services we provide to our schools and community.”

Crognale said he is grateful for the opportunity “to step into this role and build upon the strong foundation established.”

“I look forward to working with our team to continue strengthening our operations and providing exceptional support to our schools,” he said.

Kidder called serving the district “the professional honor of my lifetime.”

“Over my 40 years in public education, I have watched Hernando County schools grow, adapt and continually put our students first,” she said.

She said it was an “incredible privilege” to work with teachers, support staff, district and school-based leaders, parents and community members.

“Though I am stepping away from my daily role, my strong belief in the power of our schools, the dedication and commitment of our staff, and the brilliance and success of our students remain unchanged,” she said. “Thank you for your partnership and friendship, shared dedication and the wonderful memories we have created together. It has been an incredible journey I will always treasure.”

Pinder said Kidder has been an important part of the district’s leadership team.

“Her knowledge, dedication and commitment to doing what is best for our students and employees have been invaluable,” he said. “We wish her nothing but the best as she begins this well-earned next chapter.”