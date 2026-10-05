Navy veteran now guides students at Central High

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School Board named retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Michael Santiago its Veteran of the Month at its Sept. 22 meeting, honoring a former rescue swimmer who now mentors cadets in Central High School’s Navy Junior ROTC program.

Santiago, a naval science instructor at Central since 2021, seemed at a loss for words as he accepted the recognition.

Central Principal Kelly Slusser called him to the podium. “Thank you so much for your dedicated service to our nation,” she said, also thanking him for carrying that commitment into his work with the school’s NJROTC cadets.

Santiago thanked the board and said he had never really heard his own biography before. Then he explained why he went back to work with young people.

“When I retired, I knew I’d hang up the uniform, but I knew my service didn’t stop,” he said. “Today, my mission is different, and the opportunity to work at Central and help mentor, guide, develop and instill responsibility and accountability in these cadets and these athletes that I coach has been the greatest reward of these 25 years.”

A New York City native, Santiago enlisted in July 1996 and completed basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois. He reported to the USS Bataan that November. In February 1997, he graduated from the Navy’s Search and Rescue Swimmer School. He then returned to the ship, was promoted to petty officer 3rd class and served as a rescue swimmer during a six-month deployment.

After reenlisting in January 2001, he trained in Pensacola for recruiting duty and worked as a recruiter in New York. He later served as a rescue swimmer aboard the USS Paul Hamilton in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Promoted to petty officer 1st class, Santiago was assigned to Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, where he led 11 recruit divisions totaling 980 recruits. He was selected for chief petty officer in August 2010.

He then served in Coronado, California, where he completed six deployments in four years and attended anti-terrorism school.

In April 2018, he reported to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Greece as the harbor security leading chief petty officer, overseeing 56 sailors. He retired in February 2021 and joined the school district later that year.

In other action

The board approved an overnight trip for Weeki Wachee High School chorus students to take part in Carnegie Hall 2027 in New York City from Feb. 13-16.

Board members also approved out-of-county travel to attend the 81st annual joint conference of the Florida School Boards Association and the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, Dec. 1-4 in Tampa. Costs may exceed $500 per board member.

Tammy Brinker, CEO of the Hernando County Education Foundation, reported $486,269.20 in donations to district schools.

The board recognized Eastside Academy of Leadership and Innovation as a 2026 Florida Power Library School.

Board members approved a proclamation naming the first two weeks of October Disability History and Awareness Weeks.

Students from Deltona Elementary School led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Superintendent Ray Pinder honored staff members for their years of service to the district.

Photos by VINCENT F. SAFUTO/Hernando Today

HT-HCSBREST1-10072026 – The Hernando County School Board met on Sept. 22.

HT-HCSBREST2-10072026 – Students from Deltona Elementary School led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Superintendent Ray Pinder honored staff members for their longevity with the district.

HT-HCSBREST3-10072026 – Principal Kelly Slusser asked Santiago to come to the podium. “Thank you so much for your dedicated service to our nation,” she said, and continuing that commitment with his work with the cadets and the NJROTC program.

HT-HCSBREST4-10072026 – Principal Kelly Slusser asked Santiago to come to the podium. “Thank you so much for your dedicated service to our nation,” she said, and continuing that commitment with his work with the cadets and the NJROTC program.

HT-HCSBREST5-10072026 – Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Michael Santiago seemed to be at a loss for words as he accepted recognition as the Hernando County School District’s Veteran of the Month at the Sept. 22 meeting.

HT-HCSBREST6-10072026 – The board recognized the Eastside Academy of Leadership and Innovation as a 2026 Florida Power Library School.