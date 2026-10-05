New Wawa beginning construction on former Big Top Flea Market site

THONOTOSASSA — Wawa is preparing to build a new store in Thonotosassa on a piece of the former Big Top Flea Market property along East Fowler Avenue, just outside Temple Terrace, moving along the long-awaited transformation of what was once one of the Tampa area’s best-known flea markets.

The popular convenience store is headed for a 3.01-acre commercial parcel along Fowler just east of Jefferson Road near the old Terrace Community Middle School site. The parcel is part of the remaining flea market property and sold for $1.6 million late last year, according to Hillsborough County property records.

Hillsborough County Appraiser records show the 3.01-acre parcel was split from a larger parcel owned by Big Top of Tampa Inc.

Big Top sold the newly created parcel for $1.6 million in December 2025 to BW Fowler Jefferson LLC, according to property records.

BW Fowler Jefferson LLC was created in December 2025 and is managed by Tampa-based Brightwork Real Estate Inc.

The separate 1.45-acre parcel adjacent to Jefferson Road is currently being marketed for $1.2 million.

Work on the site appears to be getting underway.

Stone Bros. LLC, a site-development contractor, recently announced that it was beginning work on a “new Wawa development near Fowler Ave. and Jefferson Road.” The company said crews were preparing the property and installing erosion and sediment controls, including silt fencing and tree barricades, ahead of construction.

Wawa is popular for its gas, freshly made food like hoagies and breakfast burritos and a good selection of coffees anchored by seasonal offerings.

It is expected to open sometime in mid-2027, if not earlier.

Much of the former flea market property has already been redeveloped. The site now includes the 292-multifamily apartment development Tessa Springs.

The Big Top Flea Market was a Tampa staple for bargain hunters and local sellers for nearly two decades before closing in April 2020. It was rezoned for residential and commercial, with the promise of businesses like a bank, offices and restaurants expected to fill the space.

While development has been slow, the arrival of Wawa is a sign the wheels may be turning again.

The strip of Fowler Avenue from I-75 to U.S. 301 is undergoing new industrial and commercial growth as well, especially at the intersection of Fowler — which has been repaved and improved — and US 301.

An Ace Hardware store recently opened near the intersection, while right across the street the New Tampa Commerce Center, a 136,714 speculative industrial at distribution center, is under construction and expected to be ready in 2027. A few steps east, an Aldi is under construction at the southeast corner of the intersection.