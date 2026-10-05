Hernando News Briefs

Brooksville City Council approves 2027 budget, tax rate

BROOKSVILLE — The City Council on Sept. 24 approved a $14.65 million general fund budget and a property tax rate of 6.5 mills, or $6.50 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Both votes were 4-1, with council member Betty Erhard dissenting.

Budget Director Autumn Sullivan told the council the budget is balanced. It includes cost-of-living and merit raises for city employees and funds an assistant for Public Works Director Richard Weeks.

Erhard said the city should lower the rate to 6.2 mills, forgo the raises, end Brooksville Main Street’s $50,000 appropriation and drop the assistant position.

Council member Louis Hallal defended the budget, saying the city’s pay policies have improved employee retention and that Weeks has taken on substantial additional work. The 6.5-mill rate is needed to balance the budget, he said.

Vice Mayor Thomas Bronson warned that the city may have to find ways to cut spending in the future, particularly if voters approve Amendment 3, the property tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Mayor Christa Tanner said she was pleased with the budget and that the city has a lot going for it.

Brookridge social dance set for Nov. 7

Brookridge will hold a Veterans Day-themed social dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, featuring Jacob Hunt performing a variety of music.

Dress is casual. Guests should bring their own beverages and snacks; ice will be provided.

Tickets are $10. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended; call Patty at 317-440-6586. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door from 6 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are also on sale for the New Year’s Eve dinner dance. The deadline to buy is Dec. 15, and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Hernando library branches change hours Oct. 5

The Hernando County Public Library System will adopt new hours at its branches beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

Main Library, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville: Monday, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday.

East Hernando Branch, 6457 Windmere Road, Brooksville: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

Spring Hill Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

West Hernando Branch, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Brooksville, is temporarily closed. When it reopens, hours will be: Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday.

For information, call 352-754-4043 or visit hernandocountylibrary.us.