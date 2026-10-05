Letter: Time to take seriously human impacts on Hunters Lake

I am writing to draw urgent attention to the severe and unprecedented ecological decline of Hunters Lake, an issue that local water management figures continue to downplay using isolated historical data. As a resident who has lived on the coastline of Hunters Lake for 23 years, my day-to-day observations show a reality that seasonal baseline averages simply fail to capture.

While the Southwest Florida Water Management District points to historical graphs to argue that current low water levels are merely part of typical seasonal cycles, they are overlooking a compounding, man-made crisis. The explosion of housing developments and urban infrastructure across Spring Hill, Brooksville and neighboring Pasco County has fundamentally altered regional stormwater drainage. Furthermore, the massive regional drawdown on the Upper Floridan aquifer for utilities and agriculture inevitably reduces the sub-surface pressure required to maintain stable lake levels.The consequences of this combined strain are devastating. The dropping water volume, mixed with nutrient runoff from surrounding developments, has triggered an aggressive overgrowth of invasive vegetation mats and floating islands of mud (“tussocks”).

This has not only blocked homeowners’ views and choked out entire navigation canals, but it is also causing an alarming loss of endangered aquatic species and native vegetation in and around the lake. Historically, Hernando County recognized its responsibility to protect this ecosystem. The county used to regularly deploy a wind boat multiple times each year under the direction of Dr. Lee, the former director of aquatic conditions. This regular spraying successfully suppressed invasive growth while protecting endangered native species. Regrettably, the county discontinued this vital maintenance program five to ten years ago. Halting these operations despite the rapidly changing environment has allowed the overgrowth to spiral entirely out of control.We can no longer afford to treat the deterioration of Hunters Lake as a simple weather variable.

Our County Commissioners and water management bureaus must look past old station metrics, acknowledge the cumulative impact of regional growth, and immediately reinstate proactive maintenance before this vital local habitat is permanently lost.

Brian Moore

Spring Hill