Vice and narcotics investigation leads to three arrests

HERNANDO COUNTY – Two men and a woman are in custody following the execution of a search warrant, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 24, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and Special Intelligence Unit executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Connected Beyond Kulture, 4648 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

The search warrant was the culmination of an investigation initiated after detectives received information alleging that the business was selling marijuana while representing or packaging the products as legal hemp products. The owner of the business was identified as Richard Jaquez, 41.

During the investigation, detectives conducted several undercover operations at Connected Beyond Kulture. Each of these operations resulted in the purchase of suspected marijuana from the business.

During the undercover purchases, detectives observed marijuana being stored in large plastic containers inside the business. Jaquez would remove marijuana from these containers and place it into a separate baggie before providing it to the undercover detective. A Certificate of Analysis was then attached to the baggie.

Detectives reviewed the COAs provided with the products and found that, regardless of the marijuana purchased, the certificates contained the same generic information indicating that the products contained less than the legal threshold of 0.3% Delta-9 THC concentration.

During one undercover operation, Vivian Jaquez, 67, Richard Jaquez’s mother, was operating the business. After selling suspected marijuana to an undercover detective, Vivian Jaquez advised the detective that she would place the marijuana into packaging that appeared legitimate in the event the detective was stopped by law enforcement after leaving the store.

Samples of the marijuana purchased during the undercover operations were submitted to a specialized laboratory for testing and analysis. Laboratory testing determined that all of the submitted marijuana samples contained Delta-9 THC concentrations well above the 0.3% threshold and were consistent with marijuana rather than legal hemp products.

As this investigation continued, vice and narcotics detectives developed additional information connecting other narcotics investigations to Connected Beyond Kulture.

On Sept. 10, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a residence on Coral Street in Spring Hill. During that operation, two Hernando County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members were shot.

Following the execution of that search warrant, investigators located a large quantity of marijuana associated with suspect Anthony Cusati, 30. During a subsequent interview, Cusati told detectives that he had purchased large quantities of marijuana from Connected Beyond Kulture, which he would then resell.

In an investigation involving the sale of cocaine, detectives also documented a narcotics transaction occurring inside Connected Beyond Kulture while Richard Jaquez was present. This provided detectives with additional evidence that the business was being utilized as a location associated with narcotics activity.

Richard Jaquez was taken into custody without incident.

During the search of the business, detectives located approximately 5.19 pounds of loose marijuana and a small amount of THC wax. This total represents only products consistent with the marijuana previously purchased during the undercover investigation and does not include products determined to be clearly legal hemp products accompanied by legitimate Certificates of Analysis.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Jaquez was arrested on six counts of sale of marijuana, seven counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, six counts of possession of a place/structure for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of hashish and seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vivian Jaquez was arrested for sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a place/structure for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During one of the undercover operations, detectives also purchased marijuana from Benjamin Walker, 34, who investigators identified as working in partnership with Jaquez at the business.

Walker was arrested on charges of for sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a place/structure for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.

Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.

Photos by VINCENT F. SAFUTO/Hernando Today

HT-DRUGBUST1-10142026 – Richard Jaquez

HT-DRUGBUST2-10142026 – Vivian Jaquez

HT-DRUGBUST3-10142026 – Benjamin Walker