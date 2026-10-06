Column: Practice lithium-ion battery safety

Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10 focuses on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries found in phones, laptops, e-bikes, power tools and many other devices we use every day.

The Bradenton Fire Department reminds residents to use the charger that came with the device or one approved by the manufacturer, charge devices on a hard, flat surface and stop using a device if it gets very hot, swells, leaks, smells unusual, smokes or makes popping or hissing sounds.

Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly found in devices and systems that the public and first responders use or interact with daily. While these batteries provide an effective and efficient source of power, the likelihood of them overheating, catching on fire and even leading to explosions increases when they are damaged or improperly used, charged or stored.

The problem:

• These batteries store a large amount of energy in a small amount of space.

• Sometimes batteries are not used the right way; batteries not designed for a specific use can be dangerous.

• Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire or explode.

Safety tips:

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a nationally-recognized testing laboratory.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

• Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32 degrees or above 105 degrees.

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

The National Fire Protection Association offers several resources that provide information to promote safer use of lithium-ion batteries across a wide range of applications. Learn more at https://www.nfpa.org.

Plug in. Power up. Stay safe, Bradenton!

Tim Geer is chief of the Bradenton Fire Department.