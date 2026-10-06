Crafts on Main Street

DUNEDIN — The 33rd annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin.

Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

More than 125 local and visiting craft artists and artisans are expected to participate in the festival. Visitors will find a wide selection of hand-crafted products, including home décor, original art, pet accessories, wearable art, jewelry, paintings and more. The work is on display, pop-up-gallery style. The show also includes a full green market of live plants, tasty treats and creative host/hostess delights.

Parking is free and friendly pets on leashes are welcome. All artists are on-site throughout the weekend, allowing patrons to discover the inspiration behind the work of art, commission a custom piece, and even learn more about the process that goes into each creation.

Growing up in Michigan, jewelry artisan Cheryl D’Arezzo started her career in Germany before returning to the United States to raise her children. Looking at the next phase in her life, D’Arezzo decided to turn her decades of jewelry-making skills and lifelong passion into her full-time career. She designs and creates her original pieces using varying types of gold and silver from her home studio in Dunedin.

“I believe jewelry isn’t just something you wear,” D’Arezzo says on her website. “It’s part of your life. It holds your memories, tells your story, and reflects who you are.”

Tarpon Springs artist Corlene Furstenberg holds a formal degree in fine arts and entertainment technology. Her early start as a lifelong professional creative began in the creation of theatre props and décor painting. This means that no canvas or backdrop is ever too large for this bold artist.

As a reproduction artist able to adjust her artistic style from the most classical to the ultra-modern, she initially created reproductions of a variety of the Great Masters for the stage and big screen. Furstenberg has been invited to exhibit at the Julie Miller African Contemporary Gallery, ART IT IS and Yuill Demaso Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. She adjudicates the annual International Reddam House School Concourse D’arts competition.

Born in South African, Furstenberg combines her unique, artistic talents to work across several mediums, including large scale metal, perspex and wood installations, modern limited edition prints, interactive walls of art, all the way through to bespoke commissions and sculpture gardens.

Palm Coast resin artist Monica Gonzalez and her husband are the creative team behind PM Designs, an artisan business specializing in handcrafted pieces made with natural materials. From natural cork purses and one-of-a-kind gourd creations to distinctive wood and resin pieces, each item is thoughtfully crafted with attention to the character and beauty of the materials. Their inspiration comes from nature — the textures of cork, the unique shapes of gourds, the grain and character of natural wood, and the colors of the coast.

“We also love creating custom pieces,” the team says on their website. “Whether you are looking for something special for your home, a unique gift, or a design made just for you, we would love to hear your ideas”

Second Song Studio, the creation of St. Pete artist Kai Marcus, is where clothing gets another chance to tell a story. Built around a love of creativity, individuality, and reinvention, Second Song Studio transforms thoughtfully sourced pieces into one-of-a-kind wearable art. Each piece is reimagined by hand using unexpected details, textures, fabrics, and embellishments — creating something that feels entirely new while honoring what came before. No two pieces are exactly alike. Some are bold and expressive, others beautifully imperfect and understated, but every creation is made for someone who wants to wear something with personality, history, and soul. At its heart, Second Song Studio is about seeing possibility in what already exists — taking something that might otherwise be overlooked and giving it a second song.

Gerhson J. Pernia — known in the art world as Gerhpe — is an artist with more than 30 years of experience, specializing in oil and acrylic on canvas with styles that range from the abstract to impressionism. Born in Venezuela in 1966, he graduated in the school of Plastic Arts of San Cristobal. He also graduated from law school and now presents his artwork in the United States.

About American Craft Endeavors

American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival and the Palm Harbor Craft Festival, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. For additional information, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.