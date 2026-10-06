Manatee Clerk of Court Angel Colonneso honored for a lifetime of leadership

BRADENTON — Long before she became the first woman elected Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller in Manatee County history, Angel Colonneso was a Brownie at St. Joseph Catholic School, earning badges with Troop 369.

That early lesson in leadership never left her.

Colonneso was one of three women honored this month by Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida at its annual Denim & Pearls Lifetime of Leadership Luncheon, alongside ABC 7 Sarasota’s Linda Carson and former Sarasota Mayor Carolyn J. Mason. The award recognizes women whose lives reflect the leadership qualities Girl Scouts works to build in girls today – the same qualities Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian pointed to when she said this year’s honorees show what leadership, civic engagement and perseverance look like over a lifetime.

For Colonneso, that lifetime has included more than 30 years of public service in Manatee County, as an assistant state attorney prosecuting domestic violence, gang violence and homicide cases, as general counsel to former Clerk R.B. “Chips” Shore, and now as the elected head of the office she once served as counsel. She has held every officer position in the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers Association, including president, and serves by appointment of the Florida Supreme Court on the Florida Courts Technology Commission.

She’s never left the spirit of Troop 369 behind. Colonneso continues to volunteer her time with the Manatee County Bar Association, Bradenton Kiwanis Club and the Leadership Manatee Alumni Association.

“As young girls in Troop 369, the sky was the limit,” Colonneso said. “That’s where I first learned to lead with integrity and honor, and it’s stayed with me through every job I’ve held since, including this one.”

Proceeds from the Denim & Pearls luncheon support Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida’s leadership development programs and scholarships for underserved girls across the region.