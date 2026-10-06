‘Misery’ coming to the Straz

TAMPA — Jobsite Theater will open its 29th season with an “upscaled” production of Stephen King’s “Misery,” adapted by William Goldman from his iconic screenplay. Originally staged four seasons ago in the 98-seat Shimberg Playhouse to great acclaim and a sold-out run, Jobsite now presents a new production, running Oct. 14 through Nov. 8, in the 300-seat Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $49.50. Visit strazcenter.org.

The production of “Misery” is sure to be a can’t-miss part of the spooky season. Jobsite’s Hallowe’en tradition spans all the way back to 1999.

True life becomes stranger than fiction when acclaimed romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a wintery car crash by his “number one fan,” seemingly-kind nurse Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character. Annie forces Paul to write a new novel, but he realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it — and it does.

Summer Bohnenkamp’s turn as the legendary Annie Wilkes won top acting honors from both a Creative Loafing and Theatre Tampa Bay in a run that sold out for five straight weeks. David Jenkins, Jobsite producing artistic director, also returns as novelist Paul Sheldon, with Best of the Bay Award winner Troy Padraic Brooks taking over the role of Sheriff Buster. Paul J. Potenza, artistic associate, directs.

This new production not only benefits from a much larger stage allowing for a more impressive cabin in the winter woods, but the Jaeb’s state-of-the-art lighting and sound package will surely increase the thrills and chills. No spoilers, but this production steps up the “wow factor” via new and improved special effects simply not possible in the Shimberg.

Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.