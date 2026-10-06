Suncoast Credit Union to present Juntos y con Ritmo

TAMPA — As Hispanic Heritage Month approaches, Suncoast Credit Union will present Juntos y con Ritmo, a first-of-its-kind Tampa Bay concert celebrating Hispanic culture. The inaugural concert will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $52.90. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Juntos y con Ritmo will feature some of Latin music’s most beloved performers while bringing together community members, local leaders and nonprofit organizations serving Hispanic communities throughout Florida.

Musical acts include headliner Gente de Zona, the internationally acclaimed Latin music powerhouse and Latin Grammy-winning Cuban duo known worldwide for chart-topping hits such as “La Gozadera” and “Bailando.” Also performing will be Grupo Manía, one of the most recognized and successful merengue groups in Latin music history; and Alexandra, “The Bachata Queen,” formerly of the legendary duo Monchy & Alexandra, whose contributions helped introduce bachata to audiences around the world.

While the concert gets underway at 7 p.m., to enhance the attendee experience, Suncoast will host a vibrant pre-concert celebration outside the main entrance of the Yuengling Center before the event. That celebration begins at 5 p.m., featuring entertainment, community engagement opportunities, nonprofit showcases and interactive Suncoast experiences.

The concert is designed to celebrate culture while supporting causes focused on education, economic opportunity, community development, health and family services.

A cornerstone of the initiative is Suncoast’s partnership with Hispanic Chambers of Commerce across its service area. Participating chambers representing Hispanic and Latino business communities throughout Florida will each nominate a local nonprofit organization. Suncoast will donate a portion of concert proceeds to these selected organizations, creating a lasting impact that extends well beyond the event.

“Juntos y con Ritmo is a phenomenal celebration of culture, connection and community impact,” said Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union. “We’re proud to bring people together through the power of music and create an experience that celebrates the rich traditions, contributions and spirit of Hispanic communities across Florida.”