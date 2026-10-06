Tampa Theatre to present Zoltan Kaszas

TAMPA — Award-winning comedian Zoltan Kaszas will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35. Visit tampatheatre.org.

Kaszas is known for his sharp, observational humor and love of cats. Born in Hungary, Kaszas and his mother immigrated to the United States in 1991, first settling in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before moving to the trailer parks of San Diego, California.

Kaszas, who The Atlantic called a “breakout star,” has been featured on several SiriusXM comedy channels, Laughs on Fox, commercials from Manscaped, and Netflix Is a Joke radio and festival. He has had hit Dry Bar comedy specials “Cat Jokes” and “Average Intelligence,” and has headlined comedy clubs and theaters across the country. He won the Seattle International Comedy competition, a month-long event held in Washington state. Kaszas also spent a month in Edinburgh, Scotland, at the Fringe Festival. However, it was Kaszas’ riff on why cats are better than dogs that quickly went viral, racking up more than 68 million views on Facebook. The video traveled the globe, even landing in The Guardian (UK) as one of the “10 funniest things I’ve seen on the Internet.”

Kaszas has must-see comedy specials on YouTube: Modern Male, White Lies, Honorary Jones, and the most recent London Fog. His ability to take relatable experiences and turn them into hilarious stories has earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal following.