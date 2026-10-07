100,000 reasons to celebrate Hispanic heritage

TAMPA — Salsa kicked off the celebration, bachata and reggaeton set the rhythm, and the flags and colors of Latin America provided the backdrop. Yet, behind the music, dancing, and joy lay a message that ultimately took center stage: celebrating Hispanic heritage also means investing in its people.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa awarded $100,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations serving various sectors of the Hispanic community in Tampa Bay and Central Florida.

The gathering brought together community leaders, business owners, representatives from social organizations, and members of the public, and was also attended by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

It was a celebration defined by diversity but united by a shared vision: the funds provided must translate into opportunities for those who need them most.

“We started with dancing, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and donating $100,000 to all these organizations doing so much good in our community,” said Lourdes Mola, vice president of Latin Market Business Development at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Mola explained that the initiative aims to enable the recipient organizations to continue developing community support programs. “It’s our way of doing our part for the Hispanic community,” she noted.

Much more than a party

For Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation, the event’s significance goes beyond cultural celebration. He sees it as a reflection of a community that not only preserves its traditions but also holds an increasingly prominent place in the economy and social fabric of Florida and the United States. “We Hispanics are an integral part of the economy and life in Florida, and in the nation as a whole,” stated Miranda.

The leader also highlighted the importance of supporting community organizations at a time when many are facing greater needs and limited resources.

In his view, these institutions serve as spaces where people can find education, guidance, training, and the tools needed to fully integrate into the economy.

“They are the vehicle for fostering leadership within our communities,” he maintained.

Tampa and Orlando: United by a shared community

The distance between Tampa and Orlando did not prevent the celebration from serving as a bridge connecting business owners and organizations from both cities.

Pedro Turushina, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando, received a portion of the funds designated to strengthen the organization’s work in support of small businesses.

“It is important for us to connect the Orlando and Tampa communities,” he explained. The Chamber’s mission is to foster small business growth through programs and benefits that enable Hispanic entrepreneurs to expand their operations, hire employees, and strengthen their business structures.

For Turushina, initiatives like the one undertaken by Seminole Hard Rock help forge closer ties between business owners and organizations across the two regions.

When aid reaches where it is needed most

Linda Pérez, president of Boricuas de Corazón in Tampa, is one of the faces behind this donation.

Her organization has stood by families affected by hurricanes and flooding in the Tampa Bay area, providing food, blankets, and tents, as well as offering support during emergencies.

However, their work has also extended beyond U.S. borders. Boricuas de Corazón has organized humanitarian aid shipments to countries such as Venezuela and Colombia following natural disasters — including recent earthquakes — and maintains assistance programs for communities affected by emergencies.

The funds received will now allow them to expand that response capacity. One concrete example of this will be seen during Thanksgiving. The organization typically distributes approximately 1,500 turkeys to families in need in the Tampa Bay area, but with the support received, Pérez hopes to raise that figure to 2,000 turkeys this year.

“We provide help every day, and we need resources to do so,” he stated. This sentiment encapsulates a reality that often goes unseen: behind a community organization lie families in need of food, mattresses, sheets, and other essentials to start over after an emergency.

$10,000 to empower Latina women

In Orlando, the Hispanic Association of Professional and Business Women also received $10,000.

Its president, Jackie Barbosa, explained that these funds will be used to continue supporting Latina women in the growth of their professional and business ventures.

“I am proud to receive this $10,000 on behalf of all our members. We needed it because we help many women grow their professional businesses,” she stated.

The association offers resources to strengthen businesses and brands, as well as educational programs, English classes, and professional skills training. It also focuses on skills that can make a difference when seeking new opportunities — ranging from public speaking to job interview preparation.

The goal is for women to receive not just assistance, but the tools to move forward on their own.

The strength of a diverse community

For Manny Medina, Latin Market marketing manager at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, diversity was precisely one of the elements that defined the event.

“There are so many people from different countries; it’s beautiful,” he said. The presence of Mayor Jane Castor, business owners, and representatives from the beneficiary organizations reinforced the event’s nature as a community gathering.

The celebration also showcased various expressions of Latin culture. Salsa, bachata, and reggaeton provided the soundtrack for a day where music became a common language among people from different countries.

According to Mola, the Seminole Hard Rock’s bond with the Hispanic community is also reflected in other year-round activities, such as salsa classes, “Latin Nights” at L Bar, and the participation of Hispanic employees within the organization.

Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated in the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, is an opportunity to recognize the histories, cultures, traditions, and contributions of Hispanic communities.

For Medina, the message to the Hispanic community during this time is simple: “Keep displaying your flags, show your pride, be passionate and work together.”