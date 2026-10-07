A quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

John Németh

SAFETY HARBOR — Electric blues and soul harmonicist, singer, and songwriter John Németh will perform on Saturday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

According to his official website, as a teenager in the 1990s Németh was drawn to the hard-edged hip-hop sounds and rock bands of the day until a friend introduced him to the Junior Wells and Buddy Guy classic “Hoodoo Man Blues.” That friend — Tom Moore — partnered with Németh to form Fat John & the 3 Slims, which is still regarded as a legendary band in the Boise region of Idaho. Németh played harp and sang in local bands, often opening the show for nationally touring blues acts. He soon caught the ear of established blues musicians.

It didn’t take long before Németh was releasing his own recordings, “The Jack Of Harps” (2002) and “Come And Get It” (2004), featuring Junior Watson, and performing in Junior Watson’s band.

In 2004, Németh relocated to San Francisco, Calif., playing with Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets. Németh immersed himself in the deep musical waters of the Bay area, absorbing more of the soul and funk grooves of what he calls “the early East Bay Grease sound” of San Francisco and Oakland bands. This led to a recording contract with Blind Pig Records. His national debut for that label, “Magic Touch” (2007), was produced by Anson Funderburgh and featured Junior Watson on guitar. Two additional albums followed on the Blind Pig label, including “Love Me Tonight” (2009) & “Name The Day (2010). Both of these hit No. 6 on the Billboard Blues Chart, and began his long string of Blues Music Award (BMA) nominations, numbering 20 at last count.

Németh’s most recent release, “May Be the Last Time,” was released in 2022 on Nola Blue.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

CLEARWATER — Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform on Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $55.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Noisemakers Music School

Will Johns

ST. PETERSBURG — British blues singer and guitarist Will Johns will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at Noisemakers Music School, 2616 Emerson Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets are $28.52. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/will-johns-tickets-1992393635999.

Will’s show is a mix of his originals and classic blues/rock covers including a few gems from his family legacy, including Eric Clapton. He has released five albums and been nominated for Best Original Blues Song by the British Blues Awards for three consecutive years.

His current and sixth album, “On Top Of The World,” features drummer Steve Ferrone and a vocal performance by Tomiko Dixon, granddaughter of blues legend Willie Dixon among his notable guests. The album has reached into the Top 10 on blues charts both nationally and internationally. In 2025, Johns reached a career milestone when he was inducted as a Legendary Artist into the Blues Hall of Fame in Chicago.

Touring as a solo artist, Johns has become a favorite among festival goers, entrancing audiences with his powerful vocals and deep bluesy guitar work. Since 2023, he has been touring across Florida, establishing himself on the state’s well-known blues scene.

Johns has performed alongside many renowned and legendary musicians including his uncle, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Nathan East, Steve Ferrone, Jack Bruce, Steve Winwood, Ronnie Wood, Mick Taylor, Bill Wyman, Nile Rodgers, Robben Ford, Glenn Hughes, Roger Waters, Dennis Chambers, Greg Phillenganes, Sunny Emory and Gregg Bissonette.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

CLEARWATER — Grammy-winning guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are on the road in support of their new album, “OurHome,” released on Sept. 18 through ATO Records. The tour will include a show on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $70. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Recorded in Japan and self-produced by Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero at NK Sound Tokyo, “OurHome” marks a new chapter for the Mexico City-bred duo, whose singular blend of instrumental guitar music and fearless musical exploration has earned them a global audience over the past two decades.

Alongside the announcement, Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared the album’s first single, “Monster,” accompanied by a new music video created by legendary manga artist Naoki Urasawa.

One of Japan’s most celebrated creators, Urasawa is the acclaimed author of “Monster,” “20th Century Boys,” “Pluto,” and “Master Keaton,” with more than 140 million copies of his work sold worldwide. Inspired by Urasawa’s seminal psychological thriller “Monster,” Rodrigo y Gabriela’s new single explores the tangled contradictions of the human psyche through one of the album’s darkest and most cinematic compositions. The accompanying video brings the connection full circle, with Urasawa creating original artwork inspired by the song and its themes.

Central Park Performing Arts Center

The Oz Noy Trio

LARGO — The Oz Noy Trio featuring Dave Weckl will perform on Friday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.

Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Led by Oz Noy, virtuoso guitarist and composer, this ensemble delivers an electrifying performance driven by fearless improvisation and world-class musicianship. Noy has built an international reputation for pushing the boundaries of instrumental music. His innovative sound has earned him appearances at prestigious festivals around the world and collaborations with an impressive roster of artists including Sting, Joe Bonamassa, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Alison Krauss, Christopher Cross, Steve Gadd, and many more.

Joining Noy is legendary drummer Dave Weckl, widely regarded as one of the greatest living drummers. Inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame and recognized as one of the magazine’s 25 Best Drummers of All Time, Weckl is celebrated for his technical precision, dynamic playing, and lasting influence on generations of musicians.

Together, the Oz Noy Trio creates an exhilarating live performance where jazz, rock, funk, and blues collide in unexpected ways.

Jannus Live

The Four Horsemen

ST. PETERSBURG — The Four Horsemen, a Metallica tribute band, will perform on Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $22.24. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Dedication to excellence is what separates U.S. metal heroes The Four Horsemen from the ocean of tribute bands. The only album-quality Metallica experience on the planet, they deliver the unforgettable, note-for-note, perfect experience that is guaranteed to surpass even the wildest dreams of Metallica aficionados. The speed, the precision, the signature riffs, and the look are the real deal.

Cavetown

ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter, record producer, and YouTuber Cavetown will bring his bedroom pop to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $57. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Robin Daniel Skinner is better known as Cavetown. He is known for combining indie rock, indie pop, and bedroom pop with mellow, gentle ukulele and guitar ballads. He released “Running with Scissors,” his sixth studio album, in January 2026.

Toadies

ST. PETERSBURG — Fort Worth rock band Toadies will perform on Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $42.55. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

The band is touring in support of their long-awaited eighth album, “The Charmer,” released in May 2026. One of the last recordings by late, legendary producer Steve Albini, it for the first time captures the platinum-selling Texas foursome playing live in the same room on a studio recording, bottling their singular Southern-tinted grunge like never before.

Toadies members include Vaden Todd Lewis on vocals and guitar, Mark Reznicek on drums, Clark Vogeler on guitar, and Donivan Blair bass.

Arch Enemy

ST. PETERSBURG — Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy will perform on Sunday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $49.25. Visit www.jannuslive.com. Also performing will be The Black Dahlia Murder.

According to the band’s website, Arch Enemy has long stood as a global powerhouse, synonymous with precision, brutality, and melodic perfection. As one of the most influential forces in metal, they have conquered stages worldwide and defined the very blueprint of modern melodic death metal. For this band, led by founder Michael Amott, standing still has never been an option — evolution is their only constant.

In 2026, that evolution has led Arch Enemy to a bold new chapter. With the arrival of the formidable Lauren Hart as their new frontwoman, the band has transformed into a revitalized and more lethal version of itself. Hart brings a raw, unbridled energy and a commanding vocal ferocity that fuses perfectly with the band’s legendary twin-guitar assault.

Dying Fetus

ST. PETERSBURG — Death metal outfit Dying Fetus will take the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $48.36. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Formed in 1991, Dying Fetus have matured into one of the premiere extreme death metal/grindcore acts to emerge from the massive global metal underground. The band is recognized worldwide as a prime example of songwriting perfection, combining an innovative mix of technical virtuosity and catchy song structures to create the ultimate blend of death metal, hardcore and grind.

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Tyler Hilton

CLEARWATER — Tyler Hilton will perform on Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $44.52. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

From portraying Elvis Presley in “Walk the Line” and garnering a cult following as musician Chris Keller on the CW hit TV show “One Tree Hill,” to writing and touring with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Antebellum and Joe Cocker, Hilton has enjoyed an award-winning career spanning music, film and television.

Born and raised in California, Hilton grew up in a family of talented musicians who had played for acts like Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison and Donovan. Performing with his family from an early age, Hilton became serious about songwriting at 14. At 15, he called into L.A.’s KLOS radio station to win concert tickets and ended up wowing the hosts with an on-air performance. The station made him a regular guest and helped launch his debut record, which caught the ear of Warner Bros. Records, who signed him to record his second album “The Tracks of Tyler Hilton,” earning him two Top 40 singles.

Alternate Routes

CLEARWATER — The Alternate Routes will perform on Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $39.19. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

According to the band’s website, “Nothing More” propelled the them into new ears and new heights, having been featured prominently in the 2014 Winter Olympics, on “NCIS,” and in a partnership with TOMS shoes. It was followed up with “Somewhere in America,” a poignant and personal conversation about gun violence that earned the band a 2016 Independent Music Award and a visit to the White House.

In 2017, their single “Safe Haven” continued the socially-conscious, no-holds-barred examination on modern living that the band has increasingly embraced. It reflects an evolution and maturity that results from sticking together and trying new things, musically and lyrically, for over a decade.

The Alternate Routes first burst onto the scene in 2005 with their breakthrough album “Good and Reckless and True.” They released several albums on Vanguard Records and on their own, toured extensively, and relentlessly refined their craft. They have collaborated with such seemingly disparate artists as singer-songwriter Patti Griffin, director Lisa Cholodenko, and guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket.

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

Quinn Sullivan

SAFETY HARBOR — Quinn Sullivan will perform on Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

By all accounts, Sullivan has had an extraordinary journey so far. He has toured around the world, performed and recorded with musical icons, and he has been called one of the most gifted young guitarists in our midst today. Quinn is humbled by the incredible experiences he has been afforded and appreciates the opportunity to pursue his passion.

His goal is simple: “I want to make music with integrity and music that moves people,” he said. “To me, that is the definition of success.”

Sullivan was 12 years old when he released his debut album, “Cyclone,” in 2011. His most recent album, “Salvation,” was released in 2024.

Bill “Sauce Boss” Wharton

SAFETY HARBOR — Florida slide guitar player Bill “Sauce Boss” Wharton will perform on Sunday, Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Wharton is a powerhouse entertainer, mixing his bluesy slide guitar and a soulful voice into a high-energy show. He brings his own hot sauce to spice up a big pot of gumbo, simmering while he’s on stage. Legend has it that he has served hundreds of thousands of people for free at live shows throughout his career.

The “Sauce Boss” mixes media like cornbread in his performance. Hot sauce, blues, chicken, funk, onions and okra, heartfelt songs, peppers and soul, seafood and slide guitar, all go into the gumbo. As summarized on Wharton’s website, the experience is a “soul-shouting picnic of rock and roll brotherhood.”

Benchmark International Arena

Weezer

TAMPA — Weezer will bring “Weezer: The Gathering,” a major North American tour, to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $45.90. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Also performing will be special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

Spanning more than three decades, Weezer are an instantly recognizable cultural force, with over 35 million records sold worldwide, cementing the foursome as an influential cornerstone of pop music. Songs from throughout their catalog have gone viral many times over the last ten years: recently, their song “Go Away,” a duet with Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino from their 2014 album “Everything Will Be Alright In The End,” is Top 40 on the Daily Viral Songs Chart, averaging around a million streams a day all over the world.

Weezer originally formed in Los Angeles in 1992 and signed to Geffen Records in 1993. They promptly released their debut self-titled album, also known as the “Blue Album,” in 1994. The album spawned a string of successful songs – all supported by memorable music videos – including “Buddy Holly,” “Undone – The Sweater Song” and “Say It Ain’t So.”

The band’s follow-up to their debut was “Pinkerton,” released in 1996. Their second outing offered a darker, more abrasive sound which didn’t initially catch on with listeners but eventually attained a cult following.

Weezer returned in 2001 with another self-titled album. This one – also known as the “Green Album” – featured the singles “Hash Pipe” and “Island in the Sun.”

Their most recent album, known as the “Gold Album,” was released in August. It includes the singles “Shine Again,” “We Might as Well Be Strangers,” and “C.E.O.”

The Smashing Pumpkins

TAMPA — The Grammy Award winning rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will perform on Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $65.10. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

The band is on the road for “The Rats in a Cage Tour. The show will feature two distinct sets: one celebrating the seminal 1995 RIAA diamond certified “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness,” which recently marked its 30th anniversary; and one a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades’ worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites alike.

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago in 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum “Gish” (1991), the quadruple-platinum “Siamese Dream” (1993), the diamond-certified “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” (1995), the platinum “Adore” (1998), and the gold “Machina/The Machines of God” (2000).

It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for “Siamese Dream,” the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the “1979” music video, the gothic metamorphosis of “Ava Adore,” or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day.

The band released their 11th full-length double album, “Cyr,” in 2020, representing yet another evolution, and more recently, “Atum,” in 2023, which serves as the sequel to 1995’s “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” and 2000’s “Machina/Machine of God.” The band’s 2024 album, “Aghori Mhori Mei,” written in the immediate aftermath of “Atum,” sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, and harkens back to the band’s early ’90s canon, where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Dan & Shay

TAMPA — Grammy Award winning country duo Dan & Shay will perform on Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

Dan & Shay are touring in support of “Young,” their new studio album, released in August 2026.

The pair have entered one of the most prolific seasons of their storied 13-year career thus far. The global superstars have amassed more than 14 billion streams globally and 139 worldwide career multi-platinum, platinum and gold sales certifications to date, including 60 U.S. RIAA and 81 international awards. They have also garnered significant recognition, being honored with eight American Music Awards for Favorite Country Duo, four ACM Awards for Duo of the Year, two CMA Awards for Duo of the Year, two PCCA Group/Duo of the Year awards, and three Billboard Music Awards for Top Country Duo/Group.

Dan + Shay became the first-ever coaching duo on NBC’s Emmy-winning program “The Voice” in 2024. The celebrated duo brought a wealth of experience to their team, with impressive accolades that include becoming the first and only artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three times consecutively since the category’s inception.

$uicideboy$

TAMPA — New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ are on the road for their annual “Grey Day Tour,” produced by Live Nation. The outing will bring them to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $40. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

$uicideboy$ are one of the most successful independent rap acts of all time. The New Orleans-bred duo of cousins—Scott Arceneaux Jr. a.k.a. $crim and Aristos Petrou a.k.a. Ruby da Cherry — have redefined the music industry’s boundaries, building a massive global movement from the ground up. As prolific trailblazers of punk-rap and trap-metal, they have amassed over 27 billion collective streams, securing their position among the Top 100 Most Streamed Artists of All Time.

The duo’s independent dominance reached new heights in 2025 with the release of their album “Thy Kingdom Come,” which marked their highest-charting debut to date at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The project earned them their fourth No 1 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Independent Albums charts, further establishing their status as a commercial powerhouse without major label backing. This follows a string of historical successes and RIAA-certified platinum albums, including the Billboard 200 Top 5 album debuts of 2024’s “New World Depression” and 2022’s “Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation” alongside multi-platinum hits like “…And To Those I Love, Thanks For Sticking Around.”

Breaking Benjamin

TAMPA — Hard rock giants Breaking Benjamin will perform on Monday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $47.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

The band recently scored another career milestone as their latest single, “Something Wicked,” reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, earning the band its ninth career No. 1.

The haunting track, which the band debuted at Welcome To Rockville earlier this year, serves as the latest preview of the band’s forthcoming full-length album. Marked by their signature blend of atmospheric tension, thunderous instrumentation, and raw emotional weight, “Something Wicked” finds Breaking Benjamin pushing deeper into a new darker sonic territory, while remaining unmistakably Breaking Benjamin.

Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002’s “Saturate,” the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with now nine songs hitting No. 1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million, a true testament to the band’s global influence and loyal fan base.

Breaking Benjamin’s studio album, “Ember” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multi-platinum band’s fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015’s No. 1 debut for “Dark Before Dawn,” 2009’s “Dear Agony,” at No 4 and 2006’s “Phobia,” at No. 2. “Ember” spun off two No. 1 hits at Active Rock Radio with “Red Cold River” and “Torn in Two.”

The Orpheum

Thrown

TAMPA — Swedish nu metal band Thrown will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $41.70. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Since forming in 2021, Thrown has mesmerized the metal world with their signature blend of aural violence, live intensity and enigmatic performances. One of the most listened to metal artists right now, they have amassed over 81 million streams worldwide since the release of their debut single.

In 2022, Thrown released their debut, “Extended Pain,” which remained on Spotify’s Top 200 Global Metal Chart for almost a year. By late 2023, Thrown had nearly one million listeners, been hitting Spotify’s Viral Top-50 in both Australia and the United States. The band toured with Knocked Loose, Fit For A King, Emmure, Counterparts and many more artists throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

The band released its debut studio album, “Excessive Guilt,” in 2024. The follow-up, “Unwanted,” is due to be released in November 2026.

Combichrist

TAMPA — Aggrotech/industrial metal outfit Combichrist will perform on Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

The band formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2003, led by Norwegian vocalist Andy LaPlegua. The band’s debut album, “The Joy of Gunz,” was released in 2003 and was followed later that year by the EP “Kiss the Blade.” Their most recent effort — the album “The Venom in the Mouth of God” — was released in July 2026. In addition to LaPlegua, current band members include Eric13 on guitars and backing vocals, Elliott Berlin on keyboards and percussion, and Jamie Cronander on guitars and keyboards.

Snail Mail

TAMPA — Lindsey Erin Jordan’s indie rock solo project Snail Mail will perform on Sunday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $47.48. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

On “Ricochet,” her third album as Snail Mail, Jordan returns to assert herself as a generational songwriter, clear-eyed and honest as ever. According to Grandstand Media, Jordan remains a sensitive soul, and here her incisive introspection is tethered to newly expansive and hypnotic melodies and ornate string arrangements. While writing “Ricochet,” Jordan found herself fixating on concerns she’d previously pushed out of her mind, namely death and what happens after. These 11 songs are colored by the anxiety of watching life slip through your fingers, as well as the vulnerability of loving deeply rather than frenetically. Ultimately, Ricochet is an album about realizing — and accepting — that the world still turns no matter what is going on in your tiny life.

“Ricochet” was released in March 2026.

The Convalescence

TAMPA — Midwest deathcore band The Convalescence will perform on Monday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $28.69. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

The Convalescence is known for blending black metal and horror theater with death metal blast beats and shredding guitar. Hailing from Toledo, Ohio, The Convalescence formed in 2011 and have been slowly building their audience. Their debut album, “Unmasking the Betrayer,” was released in 2012. “Harvesters of Flesh and Bone,” their most recent album, was released in 2023 on Cleopatra Records. That album’s first single “Undead Swarm” cracked the Top 10 of iTunes Metal Chart.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

SARASOTA — Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will perform on Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

SARASOTA — The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”