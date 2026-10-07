The Pasco & North Pinellas Fishin’ Report: Time running short to target flounder

Guide bites

Capt. Matt Cowden (727-534-6603): Capt. Matt says anglers have until Oct. 15 to keep flounder and there are enough fish around on flats and bars along the Pasco coastline to target them. The fish are found around oyster bars and sandy patches of bottom amidst grass flats and are bottom feeders, so a live shrimp or chub on the bottom is effective, as are jigs that are bounced or dragged on the bottom. Flounder must measure at least 14 inches to keep, and anglers are permitted five fish per day. They are a prized table fish. The redfish bite around rocky bottom and along mangroves has been hot, and many times mangrove snapper are being taken on the same spots. Sharks remain abundant for anyone who wants a bigger challenge. Blacktip and spinner sharks are great sport, as they often leap out of the water when hooked.

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports that the redfish bite has been as good as anyone could wish for. Fish are around the outside hard-bottom points, bars and rocky spoils shorelines. Slot-sized fish have been common and many times a bonus snook or two is being taken on the same spots. The middle of the incoming tides seems to be when the fish turn on. Trout are starting to show up in bigger numbers in very shallow water, and as we move deeper into fall their numbers and average size will only get better. Right now, they are over grass bottom, but also hanging over hard, limestone bottom. Live sardines, shrimp or soft plastic flukes are good bait choices. Offshore, there is lots of good action on mangrove snapper and hogfish using live shrimp. The snappers show up in good numbers and bigger sizes over rocks and breaks in 25 feet of water. The hogs may be there with them, but moving out to 35 feet will be a better bet for that species.

Tackle shop roundup

The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Capt. Bill says with cooler water temperatures, the redfish are happy and feeding. A good development has been oversized bull reds being taken on reefs offshore, a sign it won’t be long until they invade the shallow flats along the Pasco coast. Right now, fresh cut bait remains a top bait for the inshore reds around bars, points and mangroves. Creeks along the coast are starting to pack up with snook and reds. They have been up to about 20 inches for both species. The action is great and they are feeding heavily with recent days of 30 to 40 fish landed and released. Spanish mackerel are showing up in schools around Anclote Key. The numbers are not big right now but expect the next cold front to improve things considerably. A chum bag over the side and any shiny artificial bait will take them.

Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488): Larry reports that customers continue to do pretty well on slot-sized trout fishing the grass beds off the beach at Fred Howard Park. Live shrimp or jigs with soft-plastic paddle tails take them, but the jigs allow anglers to test more water faster to locate the fish. Some decent redfish reports have come in over the past week, with anglers scoring fish around rocky spoils and mangroves near the mouth of the Anclote River, in a small pass that was cut by recent hurricanes about mid-island. The pass has been dubbed Hurricane Pass No. 2, Bean Pass and Pelican Pass by locals. Redfish also have been taken over the past week along mangroves on the backside of Anclote Key at Dutchman Key. One customer reported taking nice-sized mangrove snapper fishing the pilings of the U.S. 19 bridge on the Anclote River.

Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488): Larry reports things have been a little slow at the shop over the past week, with the high cost of fuel a possible reason. A few anglers have been hitting the water, however, including one regular who reported getting into fair numbers of trout on the grass beds off Fred Howard Park Beach. She said most of the fish landed were undersized. Still, Larry thinks fishing the deeper grass off the beach and causeway is a good bet for those seeking trout. For reds, he recommends working the shallow flats north of the base of the causeway, working rocks and oyster bars. Other options now may be Spanish mackerel, with the marker off the north end of Anclote Key a spot to explore and chum. Anglers have also reported getting some nice mangrove snapper fishing the pilings of the U.S. 19 bridge on the Anclote River. If they are there, dock pilings in the river, as well as possibly the U.S. Alt. 19 bridge also could produce some. Live shrimp is what they like best.

Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: John reports customers have been taking some trout on the grass flats out of the Anclote River, with the flats on either side of the Fred Howard Park causeway another spot anglers may want to try. Live shrimp under a popping cork is effective. Undersized fish can be expected, but putting in enough time can produce slot-sized fish. Word is that Spanish mackerel schools are starting to show up over hard bottom just offshore and anglers may want to keep an eye out for fish pushing onto the deeper flats in the days ahead. Live shrimp or spoons take them, and chumming is a good way to find out if they are around. Mangrove snapper fishing around rocks, oyster bars and dock pilings is pretty reliable, with live shrimp a top bait. The Gulf is cooling, and while things have not cooled enough to see the action pick up at the Anclote power plant outfall and fishing pier there yet, angers may want to keep their ears open for word of the bite there is picking up in the near future.