Thomas Rhett to headline Pig Jig

TAMPA — Celebrating 15 years as Tampa Bay’s premier philanthropic festival, the Tampa Pig Jig will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m., at Julian B. Lane Park, 1001 North Blvd., Tampa.

The event will feature a powerhouse lineup headlined by diamond-certified country superstar Thomas Rhett. This year’s festival will also feature Grammy-nominated trio Midland, acclaimed singer-songwriter Kameron Marlowe, beloved Florida natives Sister Hazel, and up-and-coming country voice Cassidy Daniels. Presented by RIPA, Valley Bank, and The Baldwin Group, this award-winning event brings together world-class live music, great food, games, and family-friendly fun — all in support of families facing serious medical challenges.

What began as a backyard barbeque for a friend with a rare kidney disease is now one of Tampa’s leading charitable events. The Tampa Pig Jig has raised over $15 million as NephCure’s top annual contributor and helped advance more than 60 clinical trials for rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and nephrotic syndrome.

Rhett has spent just over a decade at the top of country music, earning 25 No. 1 hits, more than 16 billion global streams, and a long list of accolades, including eight ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, and five Grammy nominations. His latest album, “About a Woman Deluxe,” expands on what Country Living called his “best work yet,” featuring 25 tracks and collaborations with Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims, and more, along with his current Top 5 single “Ain’t A Bad Life” featuring Jordan Davis. Known for his dynamic live performances and signature blend of energy and emotion, Rhett continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Midland is redefining modern country with their signature throwback sound and rich harmonies. They’ve earned widespread acclaim with hits like “Drinkin’ Problem,” along with fan favorites “Burn Out,” “Cheatin’ Songs,” and “On The Rocks.” Their chart-topping albums, including “On The Rocks,” “Let It Roll,” and “The Last Resort,” have solidified a devoted and growing fanbase. Their latest release, “Marlboro Man,” offers a glimpse into the band’s next musical chapter.

Marlowe has rapidly emerged as one of country music’s most compelling voices, amassing more than 1.2 billion global streams and multiple certifications. The North Carolina native broke through with his hit “Giving You Up” and acclaimed debut album, “We Were Cowboys,” earning widespread praise for his soaring vocals and electric live performances. His latest single, “No Need For Leaving,” is his biggest yet, reaching No. 24 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart across all genres and surpassing 5 million streams in under four weeks.

Hailing from Gainesville, Sister Hazel is best known for their hit “All for You.” With a decades-long career, they’ve built a loyal following through charting releases, high-energy performances, and appearances on major stages such as the Grand Ole Opry and the CMA Festival. The band also gives back through their Lyrics For Life charity, supporting cancer research and patient care.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit tampapigjig.com.