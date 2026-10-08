Belleair Bluffs officials announce intentions to run for reelection

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Mayor Chris Arbutine and Commissioners Suzy Sofer and Karen Rafferty plan to seek reelection in March, they announced at the Sept. 14 City Commission meeting.

Though the Nov. 3 general election, with the governor’s race and a proposed property tax cut on the ballot, is still weeks away, city officials are already looking ahead to spring. The mayor’s seat and two commission seats will be on the ballot in the March 9, 2027, municipal election.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” Arbutine said, adding that he wants to be around “when the hotel goes up,” a reference to the development agreement the commission recently approved for a boutique hotel in the city. “So, yes. I will be running again.”

“So will I,” said Sofer, who has served on the commission for more than 16 years.

“Me too,” added Rafferty, who was first elected in 2023 and reelected in 2025.

Arbutine, who has been mayor for more than 25 years and is believed to be the longest-serving mayor in Florida, said that if Amendment 3 passes, “we’re going to need a tried-and-true commission” more than ever.

Arbutine has opposed the proposed property tax cut for more than a year, arguing that the lost revenue would hamper the ability of small cities like Belleair Bluffs to provide the programs and services residents expect.

“I want to be here when Amendment 3 fails, as well,” he said.

Qualifying for the March election runs Nov. 2-16, earlier than usual, City Administrator Debra Sullivan said, citing changes in ballot language and state law. City Clerk Alexis Silcox said qualified candidates will be announced at the commission’s Nov. 16 meeting.

Longtime city attorney to retire

Tom Trask, who has practiced municipal law for 38 years and currently serves as city attorney for four Pinellas County cities, told the Belleair Bluffs City Commission on Sept. 14 that he will retire at the end of the year.

Trask, managing partner of the Trask Daigneault law firm, said fellow partner Rob Eschenfelder “is slated to step in, if you will have him,” as city attorney starting in January.

“I think that it’s time, while I’m still healthy, to enjoy retirement a little bit,” Trask said, adding that he could do without the three or four night meetings a week he has attended for the past 35 years.

He thanked those who had offered well wishes.

“It will be sad to go,” he said. “But I’ll be happy to spend more time with family and my wife, which I really haven’t been able to do because of all these night meetings.”

After commissioners and staff gave Trask a round of applause, City Administrator Debra Sullivan called it “an emotional day.”

“It’s very hard when you work with someone over 20-something years, because they become like friends or part of the family,” she said. “But I understand. And we appreciate you.”