County to open sandbag station

BROOKSVILLE – Because of the potential minor coastal flooding from Hurricane Isaias, Hernando County government will open a self-serve sandbag station at Linda Pedersen Park on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Linda Pedersen Park is located at 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34607. The sandbag station is self-serve. Citizens should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.

How to properly fill and stack your sandbags:

Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full.

Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall.

Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered.

Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight.

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