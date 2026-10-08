New movie releases

‘The Social Reckoning’

Genre: Legal thriller

Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Rated: R

Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning we’re seeing play out today, this Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film “The Social Network” and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

The film is scheduled for release by Sony Pictures through its Columbia Pictures label on Oct. 9.

‘Other Mommy’

Genre: Supernatural psychological horror

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass, Arabella Olivia Clark, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen

Director: Rob Savage

Rated: R

From James Wan, one of the most influential architects of modern horror, and Rob Savage, the director of bold genre films “Host” and “The Boogeyman,” comes a terrifying trip into the darkening world of a young girl, Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark), who forms a relationship with a sinister entity in her home who looks uncannily like her own mother.

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain stars in dual roles as Bela’s mother and as “Other Mommy,” a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass plays Daddo, Bela’s father.

The film is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on Oct. 9.

‘Misty Green’

Genre: Comedy and drama

Cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Chris Rock

Director: Chris Rock

Rated: R

Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act.

The film will be theatrically released by A24 on Oct. 9.

‘Love of Your Life’

Genre: Romantic drama

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso, and Catherine Keener

Director: Rachel Morrison

Rated: R

Directed by Rachel Morrison (The Fire Inside), “Love of Your Life” follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), whose chance encounter with Charlie (Gabriel Basso) sets in motion a sweeping romance and a future beyond anything she had imagined. When that future is suddenly upended, Maya is sent hurtling toward an unexpected new life — one that will force her to reckon with who she is, what she wants, and how to love again.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 7 by Amazon MGM Studios, followed by its global streaming release on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 14.

‘Animals’

Genre: Crime thriller

Cast: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz with Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Steven Yeun

Director: Ben Affleck

Rated: R

When their son is kidnapped, an LA mayoral candidate and his wife scramble to raise the ransom while making choices that could tear their world apart.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix and in select theaters on Oct. 9.

‘Matchbox: The Movie’

Genre: Action comedy

Cast: John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, and Teyonah Parris

Director: Sam Hargrave

Rated: PG-13

Inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, “Matchbox: The Movie” is an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world.

The film is set to be released on Apple TV on Oct. 9.

‘Tenzing’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, Thinley Lhamo, Caitríona Balfe, and Willem Dafoe

Director: Jennifer Peedom

Rated: PG

Based on true events, “Tenzing” chronicles the little-known story of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), a gifted Himalayan climber who, alongside New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), became the first to summit Mount Everest.

Encouraged by his wife Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), Tenzing finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitríona Balfe). Together, they persuade Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) that Tenzing belongs on the British climbing team, rather than merely serving it. Where Western climbers see “Everest” as something to be conquered, Tenzing reveres “Chomolungma” as the sacred mother goddess.

What follows is an ascent defined as much by the tensions between backgrounds, classes and competing ambitions as by the perils of the mountain itself. But high above the world, empire, rank and aspiration fall away, leaving two outsiders bound by mutual respect and trust — and for Tenzing, the fulfillment of both a lifelong dream and a spiritual calling.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on Oct. 9, and will be released on Apple TV on Oct. 16.

‘California Schemin’’

Genre: Biographical musical

Cast: Séamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, Rebekah Murrell, and James McAvoy

Director: James McAvoy

Rated: R

Based on the improbably true story, “California Schemin’” follows two aspiring Scottish MCs who devise an audacious scheme to achieve their dream of a record deal by posing as Californian hip-hop artists. As fame beckons and the lies pile up, their friendship is put to the test.

The film will be released by Magenta Light Studios on Oct. 9.

‘The Beast’

Genre: Action

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Joel Kinnaman, Colin Morgan and Guy Burnet

Director: Renny Harlin

Rated: R

You know Air Force One. Now meet The Beast.

When a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a coup against the U.S., the president is forced to drive the presidential limousine and unlock the full extent of The Beast’s highly classified offensive capabilities to save his injured Secret Service agent, reunite with his wife, and save the world.

The film is scheduled to be released through Aura Entertainment on Oct. 9.

For more movie news, visit www.TampaBayBeacons.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is the Beacons’ entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.