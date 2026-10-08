Support local arts this fall at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival

TARPON SPRINGS — It will be a weekend of fun and shopping at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs.

Festival hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is presented by The Tarpon Springs Merchant’s Association and produced by SIK Promotions Inc. Admission is free. The event is both family-friendly and pet-friendly. For information, visit www.sikpromotions.com.

Attendees will have an opportunity to support local small businesses and explore pottery, crafts, handmade jewelry, artisan products and so much more at the historic Sponge Docks of Tarpon Springs. Discover the distinctive creativity of participating vendors as well as the unique community while shopping a curated showcase of handmade arts and crafts, unique gifts, and artisan goods from regional and national makers.

Tap into your creative side and stroll along Dodecanese Boulevard to explore a vibrant selection of upscale crafts, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, home décor, photography, specialty foods, and more — while enjoying the waterfront charm and culinary offerings of the Sponge Docks.

“The Sponge Docks Craft Festival is more than just a craft show — it’s a celebration of community and creativity,” said Suzanne King, owner of SIK Promotions. “Events like this not only give artists a chance to connect directly with shoppers but also support the cultural and economic vitality of the historic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. We’re proud to bring visitors and locals together in such a special setting this fall.”

The festival provides a valuable platform for local and traveling artisans to display and sell their work while attracting thousands of visitors to the area, boosting tourism and small businesses in Tarpon Springs.

Cross Pistol Creations is one of many participants in the two-day festival.

Forged through a lifetime of service, Cross Pistol Creations forges more than art — it is a reflection of resilience, purpose, and passion. As a retired disabled veteran, the artist brings a deeply personal perspective to every piece he creates. His work is inspired by the Tree of Life, symbolizing strength, growth, and the enduring connections that shape us.

With a background in both military service and law enforcement, his journey has been one of discipline, sacrifice, and dedication. That same commitment now lives on in his craft. Each piece — whether an intricate mixed-media design or a bold, handcrafted sculpture — is thoughtfully created, carrying both meaning and story within it.

“My mission is to transform the rugged materials of my past into meaningful art that connects deeply with your own journey of perseverance,” the artist says on his website.

Another participating vendor, Abe Kowitz is a self-taught landscape photographer who began his art career back in 2013 in Hawaii. As a hobby photographer, he became inspired to sell works of art by learning about a process to transfer photos onto wood. His style was born: “local photos on local wood, the grain like brushstrokes in a painting with live edge framing.”

George Barham creates exquisite, handcrafted pieces from olive wood sourced directly from the ancient trees of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus. Utilizing eco-friendly methods that protect the longevity of the trees, he honors the profound Christian history, culture, and heritage passed down through his family for generations.

Having mastered this craft within his family’s workshop from a young age, Barham finds the process both relaxing and deeply meaningful. Since recently emigrating to the United States, he has embraced the opportunity to share this sacred tradition with a new audience. Each year, he returns to Bethlehem for several months to create new works and continue his family’s storied legacy.