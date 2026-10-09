Pine Island Park temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Isaias

BROOKSVILLE – Effective immediately, Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park is temporarily closed in preparation for potential minor coastal flooding due to Hurricane Isaias.

This temporary closure is a precautionary measure to help ensure the safety of citizens and visitors, as well as to temporarily relocate and protect county assets.

The park will reopen once it has been assessed and it is determined that it is safe for public access. A notice will be issued as soon as the park is reopened.

Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park is at 10840 Pine Island Drive, Spring Hill.

While the park is temporarily closed, TheBus Route 9 will not service Pine Island.

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Water quality acceptable

Also, the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels at Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park.

Tests completed on Tuesday, Oct. 6, indicate that the water quality at Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 352-540-6812 or visit Hernando.FloridaHealth.gov.