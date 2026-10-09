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Pine Island Park was temporarily closed for significant repairs due to Hurricane Idalia, as shown in this file photo. The storm caused major damage to the infrastructure of Pine Island Park. It had been repaired but the park was damaged again in Hurricane Helene and is again closed.

Pine Island Park is temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Isaias. It was temporarily closed for significant repairs due to Hurricane Idalia, as shown in this file photo. The storm caused major damage to the infrastructure of Pine Island Park. It had been repaired but the park was damaged again in Hurricane Helene and is again closed. [ Photo by PHOTO BY VINCENT F. SAFUTO/HERNANDO TODAY ]

Pine Island Park temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Isaias

Advisory for high bacterial levels lifted

By Hernando Today

57 minutes ago

BROOKSVILLE – Effective immediately, Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park is temporarily closed in preparation for potential minor coastal flooding due to Hurricane Isaias.

This temporary closure is a precautionary measure to help ensure the safety of citizens and visitors, as well as to temporarily relocate and protect county assets.

The park will reopen once it has been assessed and it is determined that it is safe for public access. A notice will be issued as soon as the park is reopened.

Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park is at 10840 Pine Island Drive, Spring Hill.

While the park is temporarily closed, TheBus Route 9 will not service Pine Island.

To stay up to date with weather alerts, subscribe to Alert Hernando and follow Hernando County Government and Hernando County Emergency Management on social media at @HernandoCountyEM and @HernandoCoGov.

Water quality acceptable

Also, the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels at Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park.

Tests completed on Tuesday, Oct. 6, indicate that the water quality at Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 352-540-6812 or visit Hernando.FloridaHealth.gov.

Author
Author
Hernando Today
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