Former Gator delivers winning blow as Wiregrass Ranch edges Land O’ Lakes in OT

WESLEY CHAPEL — Isaiah Orr had been hearing it from his former Land O’ Lakes teammates all night.

And for most of Friday’s district showdown between the Gators and host Wiregrass Ranch, the Bulls running back didn’t have much of an answer.

But with the game and first place in Class 5A, District 7, on the line in overtime, Orr finally got the last word.

The former Gator burst over left tackle, then bullied his way past a defender at the goal line to complete a 10-yard touchdown run, giving Wiregrass Ranch a dramatic 16-14 victory in a bruising defensive battle between two teams fighting to remain unbeaten in district play.

“(My ex-teammates) were talking a lot throughout the game and I wasn’t really doing anything so I couldn’t really say anything back,” Orr said of his pedestrian stat line up to that point. “But then I get the game-winning touchdown and I feel great, man.”

The victory left Wiregrass Ranch (3-4 overall) alone atop the district standings at 3-0, while the surprising Gators (4-3) dropped to 2-1.

The Bulls needed some late-game heroics just to get it to overtime.

Trailing 10-3 with less than four minutes remaining, Wiregrass Ranch finally found an offensive spark after spending most of the oppressively humid night struggling to move the football against Land O’ Lakes’ vaunted defense.

Quarterback Ryan Browning connected with Jonah Gonzalez on a short sideline pass that Gonzalez turned into a 49-yard gain, putting the Bulls deep in Gators territory.

But the drive stalled, setting up a fourth down at the Land O’ Lakes 19-yard line.

Browning rolled out slowly to his right, waiting for a receiver to break free. Eyes cast downfield, Browning reached the sideline when he saw Gonzalez slicing toward him across the back of the end zone. Delivering a perfect throw into a very tight window, Gonzalez tightroped the sideline and snagged the laser to tie the game.

“That was a big moment for us,” said Browning, who was only 11 of 31 passing but came up with the big throw at the right time. “The defense was getting stops and we needed to respond. They spared us tonight. We were not on the same page offensively, but the defense kept getting stops and kept putting us in position to score.”

The Gators still had a chance to win in regulation, driving into field goal range for Ian Vazquez, who had already connected from 47 yards earlier in the game.

But with 10 seconds remaining, Vazquez sailed a 36-yard attempt wide, sending the game into overtime.

Wiregrass Ranch won the toss and elected to play defense first and held the Gators to just a field goal.

Orr then delivered the victory for the Bulls with his game-winning run.

“I’m really proud of the team because we were making a bunch of mistakes all night,” Orr said. “I was surprised that we were still in the game, but we just kept fighting.”

For most of the night, it appeared the Gators’ defense was going to be enough to pull off another victory over a perennial playoff team, as it had done earlier this season already against Zephyrhills and Mitchell.

It limited the Bulls to a mere 33 yards of offense in the first half, 192 yards for the night and forced eight punts in the game.

Defensive lineman Ricardo Goode recorded 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, while junior end A.J. Pergola added 1.5 sacks.

In the secondary, Josh Perez recovered a fumble and Danilo Faria contributed five tackles, including one for loss, and broke up two passes.

“I always expect them to be staunch and aggressive and do their thing,” said Land O’ Lakes head coach Dan Goodspeed.

But the Bulls matched the Gators’ defensive intensity.

Junior defensive lineman Johnnie Willis-Watson was a 280-pound force up front, while linebackers D.J. Williams (seven tackles, one sack) and Michael Harris (team-high 10 tackles) finished off plays.

Safety C.J. Stroud intercepted a pass and broke up another, and defensive end Chase Cobb forced a fumble and finished with four tackles.

After the Gators recovered a Wiregrass Ranch fumble, Vazquez’s 47-yard field goal opened the night’s scoring. Land O’ Lakes picked up the first touchdown as well, opening up a 10-0 lead on a 32-yard touchdown run around the right side by Elisha Melendez.

Melendez finished with a game-high 127 yards on 21 carries. But his scoring scamper would be the Gators’ only touchdown on the night.

Defenses ruled the second half, forcing a combined six punts and a turnover before Wiregrass Ranch finally broke loose with 3½ minutes left in regulation.

“To come here and pay seven or eight dollars to come in and to watch two teams laying it all out on the field, that’s what it’s about,” Wiregrass Ranch head coach Mark Kantor said. “Someone was going to have a high level of joy, someone was going to feel the agony of defeat, and we were lucky this time. Next time, we might not be lucky, but we’re going to go back to work on Monday, we’re going to get working, and we’re going to get after it.”