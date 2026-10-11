Halloween happenings around Tampa Bay

Hillsborough

Howl-O-Scream

Select nights through Oct. 31. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa. Step into Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event, where fear takes over every corner of the park. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream transforms the entire park into a nightmarish realm of horror from haunted houses and scare zones to live shows and thrill rides consumed by darkness. https://tinyurl.com/4hu5ahma

“Arsenic and Old Lace”

8 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic dark comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family. Matinee performances available. $28. https://tinyurl.com/mw5789r5

“Bat Boy: The Musical”

8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Based on a ridiculous tabloid story, Bat Boy: The Musical is a comedy/horror show about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy. $30-$35. https://tinyurl.com/5pcpxx2v

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 16-30. Multiple Hillsborough County recreation centers. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, costumes and Halloween-themed activities at recreation centers throughout Hillsborough County, including Northdale, Emanuel P. Johnson, Bealsville, Miller Park & Life Center, Jackson Springs, Keystone, Mango, Ruskin and Victor Crist Community Center Complex. Free. https://hcfl.gov/events/trunk-or-treat

Creepy Crawlies in the Garden

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. VISTA Gardens, 13572 S. Village Drive, Tampa. Free event for all ages featuring insect encounters, scavenger hunt, crafts, bug tasting, carnivorous plant demo, face painting and more.

The Haunted History of Florida

2-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Town ’N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa. Explore Florida’s most historic and unsettling hauntings and learn the real stories behind the state’s ghostly legends. Recommended for adults. Free; registration recommended.

Halloween Pickleball Tournament

8 a.m. Oct. 24. Branchton Park. 15504 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa. Players can compete in a Halloween-themed pickleball tournament as part of Hillsborough County’s monthlong lineup of seasonal events. Free.

Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat

4-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, 601 Water St., Tampa. The celebration includes approximately 50 treat stations, costume contests, a 4:30 p.m. “Thriller” flash mob, DJs, food trucks and a 7:15 p.m. screening of “Ghostbusters.” New this year, a sensory relief zone with noise-reducing headphones, fidget and sensory items, comfortable seating and other resources.

Tall Tales of Old Florida

6:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa. Explore Tampa’s 19th century living history museum by night. Meet storytellers who will spin wild yarns about a few of Florida’s unexplained oddities. A little scary, a little funny and always family friendly. Before and after your tour, enjoy Victorian games and activities. Not recommended for children under 6 years old. $18. All tickets include a festive snack and drink. Advance ticket purchase required. https://tinyurl.com/2eahyu7d

Movie Screening: “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa. Enjoy a screening of the 2023 film “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Recommended for teens. Free; registration recommended.

Stage Fright

7 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. This special limited engagement performance of classic scary tales read by some of CWP’s most accomplished actors is sure to get you primed for Halloween. Not recommended for young children. $20. Special matinee available 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. https://tinyurl.com/52dd354t

Halloween Skate Jam

Oct. 30-31. Various Hillsborough County skate parks. Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation will host Halloween-themed skate jams featuring costume contests, skating activities and family-friendly fun. Events will be held at Carrollwood Village, Providence Skate Park, Jackson Springs and Apollo Beach. Free.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Fright Light (Halloween music) (6:30 p.m.) and Metallica (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

Paws in the Park

10 a.m.-noon Oct. 31. Apollo Beach Dog Park. Dog owners are invited to bring their pets in costume for a Spooktacular Pooches on Parade. Photos will be available, and prizes will be awarded to the top three costumed dogs. Free.

Pinellas

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Hocus Pocus.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740 Ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Pumpkin Patch at the St. Pete Pier

Oct. 9-25. The St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Experience the magic of fall with a pumpkin patch at Family Park featuring pumpkins for picking and purchase, golden haystacks, a rustic truck and scenic pumpkin displays. Operating hours are Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free.

Pink-O-Ween Party

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Adults are invited to celebrate Halloween with pink-themed crafts, pumpkin painting, witch hat decorating and Breast Cancer Awareness Month resources. Registration required. https://tinyurl.com/mtjbjbk6

Kids Halloween Bash

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 17. TECO Hall, Oldsmar Public Library, Oldsmar. Dress up in costume for a Halloween celebration featuring balloon sculptures, caricature artists, photo opportunities, kids’ crafts, cash raffles and more. No registration is required.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Haunted Fire House

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Fire Station No. 10, 2800 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will host its annual Haunted Fire House featuring a family-friendly haunted attraction recommended for ages 11 and older. Admission is free, with $10 Fast Passes available. Proceeds benefit the SPFR Holiday Toy Drive.

Performer Purgatory

8-10 p.m. Oct. 17. FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave S., St. Petersburg. This one-night-only Halloween event brings together FloridaRAMA, Wordier Than Thou and The Studio@620 for an after-hours spooky spectacle featuring live performances, eerie storytelling, interactive experiences, a haunted bookstore, spooky vendors and makers, and a paranormal expert-led ghost tour. For those 21 and older. $30. https://tinyurl.com/ypwkraz9

Halloween Boo-nanza

5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Create some chilling crafts and spooky surprises. For ages 5-12.

HallowTween Party

6-7 p.m. Oct. 20. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join the library for a variety of Halloween-themed games and treats. Plan to get messy. This event is intended for children in grades 4-7. Registration is required, seats are limited. https://tinyurl.com/3xfch4s6

Who Haunts Pinellas County

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. Gulfport Library. Local ghost hunter Brandy Stark discusses Pinellas County lore and legends and presents evidence from paranormal investigations conducted with Spirits of St. Petersburg. The program is part of the library’s monthly COF Presents series and is sponsored by the Circle of Friends.

Spirits of the Sea & Shore: Ghost Stories & Maritime Legends

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Storyteller Samantha Martí-Parisi explores the folklore, legends, and ghost stories that have haunted coastlines near and far. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/c9f38dnr

Pumpkin Carving Workshop

5-7 p.m. Oct. 23. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Each family will receive one pumpkin to carve. Our friendly (and slightly spooky) staff will be lurking nearby to offer tips, tricks, and inspiration for your pumpkin masterpiece. Whether you’re going for cute or creepy, this is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season with family and friends. All minors must be accompanied by a participating adult. All ages welcome — costumes encouraged. Supplies are provided but limited, so don’t ghost us — register early. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.

Belleair Halloween Bash

6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road, Belleair. This spooktacular family-friendly event features a costume contest, spooky trail, treat stop, food, bounce houses, and more.

Treasure Island Halloween Spooktacular

6-8 p.m. Oct. 23. Treasure Island Community Center, Treasure Island. The city of Treasure Island will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular featuring trick-or-treating, interactive games, bounce houses, food trucks and family-friendly activities. A costume contest begins at 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come in costume and bring a candy pail for an evening of Halloween fun. Free.

PumpkinFest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Majeed Discovery Garden at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will celebrate the 10th anniversary of PumpkinFest with a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting and carving, a scavenger hunt, cake walk, fall crafts, photo opportunities and hands-on environmental activities presented by community partners. Food trucks will be on site, and visitors can purchase pumpkins to decorate. Admission is free; pumpkins are $10 each.

Haunted Graveyard Experience

7-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole. Families are invited to explore a new immersive Haunted Graveyard Experience featuring spooky characters, Halloween surprises, Candy Town for children and a costume contest with age-based categories and a family/group division. Proceeds will benefit Foster Kids of Pinellas County and other Rotary-supported charities. $5 entry fee.

Terrors in the Trees Adult Night Hike

7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Adults 18 and older are invited to explore haunted trails filled with surprises, spooky stories and Halloween-themed scares during this after-dark nature hike. Registration required. $15.

Barktoberfest

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25. John Morroni Memorial Dog Park at Rosselli Park, 11650 Capri Circle S., Treasure Island. Pet lovers and their four-legged companions are invited to enjoy live music, food and drinks, vendors, giveaways, adoptable pets, demonstrations by the St. Pete Training Club and a dog costume contest at noon. The annual community event also features local shelters and rescue organizations. Free.

Halloween on Central

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Central Avenue, from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 31st Street, St. Petersburg. Halloween on Central returns with 22 blocks of costumes, trick-or-treating, events and vendors throughout the Grand Central and EDGE districts. Admission is free and pets are welcome.

Monster Jeep Rally at Halloween on Central

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Imagine Museum and the Tampa Bay Jeep Club will present a Monster Jeep Rally as part of Halloween on Central. The event will feature Halloween-decorated Jeeps, costumes, photo opportunities, music, family activities and the museum’s Great Halloween Duck Hunt. Admission is $0-$5, children ages 6 and younger are free, and guests can receive a free mini Halloween duck while supplies last.

Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-Off

3-5 p.m. Oct. 25. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun featuring trunk-or-treating, games, an inflatable slide, hot dogs and a chili cook-off. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and collect treats while enjoying family-friendly activities and community fellowship. Free.

Trick or Treat at the Library

5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Visit the library to go trick-or-treating at the library. At each desk you visit, you’ll receive a treat. For children ages 3-12.

Character Parade

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Come to the library dressed as your favorite character to enjoy a fun-filled morning of stories, songs and surprises. For children ages 2-5

Trunk or Treat

6 p.m. Oct. 27. The Salvation Army, 3800 Ninth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The Salvation Army St. Petersburg Area Command will host a family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring a vendor market, candy stations, games, prizes, food trucks, face painting, arts and crafts, caricatures, a bounce house, photo booth, balloon art, a corn maze and a Jack Skellington meet-and-greet. A costume contest for children and families will also be held. Admission is $5 for children ages 4 and older; parents and children younger than 4 are admitted free.

Main Street Trick-or-Treat

4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Put on your costume and come to Main Street and trick-or-treat in a safe family atmosphere. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Bayshore Boulevard to Ninth Ave. In addition to City Hall and Fire Station 52, Main Street businesses and organizations will be handing out treats. https://tinyurl.com/bdfh6yjy

“Field of Screams” Halloween Spooktacular

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Seminole Recreation Center Multipurpose Fields, 9100 113th St. N. This outdoor family-friendly event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome. Featuring trick or treating, costume contest, carved pumpkin contest and more. $7 activity band required for the bounce zone. https://tinyurl.com/5e2t9t8e

Show Car Soirée: Trunk or Treat at Fenway

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Fenway Hotel, Front Lawn, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Show cars will take over the lawn, each decked out in Halloween spirit and ready to welcome trick-or-treaters. Families can stroll among classic cars and custom builds, admire the creative displays, and collect plenty of candy along the way. Complimentary to attend. RSVP is required. https://tinyurl.com/3xu5bp2c

Annual Halloween Carnival

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. White Chapel, Palm Harbor. Enjoy games, activities and Halloween fun during the Palm Harbor Library’s annual community carnival celebration.

Haunted Happenings

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. R.E. Olds Park, Oldsmar. Families can enjoy an evening of Halloween fun featuring inflatables, games, bounce houses, food trucks, a toddler area, a hayride through the Spooky Forest, a costume contest and plenty of candy. A free shuttle will be available from the library. Free.

The Haunting of Huggins

7-11 p.m. Oct. 30. Huggins-Stengel Field, 1320 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. Teens can enjoy haunted houses, scare zones, a movie, food trucks, a costume contest and a ghost tour at this Halloween event presented by TASCO Teen Programs. Presale tickets are $10; gate admission is $15.

Science Lab: Spooky Science

10-11 a.m. Oct. 31. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Children and families can explore the science behind Halloween through hands-on experiments, bubbling potions, glowing reactions and encounters with creepy critters. Registration required. $5.

Trail-or-Treat!

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 31. Terry Tomalin Campground at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Families can trick-or-treat through cabins, explore a spooky trail and enjoy Halloween-themed outdoor activities. Registration required. Free.

Trick or Treat at the Library

3-5 p.m. Oct. 31. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Families can visit trick-or-treat stations throughout the library, where staff in costume will greet visitors and hand out treats. No registration required.

Kenwood Halloween Party

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Kenwood, St. Petersburg. Brandy Stark will bring a portable paranormal museum to the neighborhood’s Halloween celebration. For information, email hanna@historickenwood.org.

Fall-O-Ween

6 p.m. Oct. 30. Coachman Park, Clearwater. Enjoy a free evening of family-friendly Halloween fun featuring a costume contest, candy trail, Dino Dig experiences, food trucks, a performance by the Carnival Ride Carrie Underwood Tribute Band, touch-a-truck activities and more. Free.’

Fenway Fright Night

7-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Come dressed in your favorite costume and immerse yourself in a night filled with music, themed décor, seasonal flavors, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re gathering with friends or planning a unique night out, the trick package offers everything you need to experience the excitement, elegance, and festive spirit of Fenway Fright Night. $59-$89. https://tinyurl.com/5b2zybrd

Pasco

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. through Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Tampa Bay area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Florida’s Creepy Cryptids

5:30 p.m. Oct. 15. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Explore tales of some of Florida’s strangest creatures, from the Skunk Ape to the Pensacola Sea Monster, during a presentation by RPG, a cryptozoologist featured on the History Channel’s “History’s Greatest Mysteries.” The program explores forests, folklore and enduring mysteries.

Witches Broom Workshop

7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Epperson Lagoon, Wesley Chapel. Create a scented witches broom floral accent piece while learning the art of floral curation with The Roaming Petal. Tickets and information MetroLagoons.com/Ticketed-Events

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

8 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. This cult classic storms the stage with a full live shadow cast, outrageous costumes, and all the chaotic energy you crave. Costumes are highly encouraged. Most tickets include a prop bag. Sunday shows offered at 5 p.m. Only 18-over admitted. Oct. 23 features ASL interpretation. Tickets start at $14. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Saturday Storytime: Tricks & Treats

10:15 a.m. Oct. 17. Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. Enjoy Halloween-themed stories, songs and crafts. Costumes are encouraged.

Lit Lounge: Horror

5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Explore literature’s macabre and monstrous side during an evening featuring live readings, specialty mocktails and free raffles. Writers may share up to five minutes of their own spooky stories by signing up upon arrival. Adults 18 and older.

Trick-or-Treat Parade

11 a.m. Oct. 30. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey. Rhymes to Readers Storytime will feature Halloween stories, rhymes and songs followed by a trick-or-treat parade around City Hall to visit city departments. Costumes are encouraged, and children should bring something to hold their candy.

Scarecrow Run 5K

8 a.m. Oct. 31. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. Join the inaugural Scarecrow Run 5K, a family-friendly run/walk benefiting the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to spend your morning, participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. $40. https://tinyurl.com/52ev6rv5

The Brewer’s Masquerade

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Enjoy a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” Halloween Bash at the ABL. https://tinyurl.com/yev8vc83

Manatee

“Carrie: The Musical”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-18, 21-25, 29-Nov.1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W, Bradenton. The electrifying stage adaptation of Carrie by Stephen King blends intense drama with a soaring contemporary score. This cult-favorite musical also explores the devastating consequences of bullying, isolation, and the desperate need to belong. https://tinyurl.com/hpa2wy6k

Goblin Gathering

4-7 p.m. Oct. 16. GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave Drive W., Bradenton. Families can spend the evening collecting treats handed out by local businesses and organizations while enjoying hayrides, inflatables, a petting zoo, and spooky photo ops around the park. Costume contests will also be held for different age groups, with prizes up for grabs.

Though Silent They Speak: The Language of Cemeteries

10-11 a.m. Oct. 17. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Guest speaker Tracy Kelly explores the stories, symbols and details left behind in cemeteries during this free historical talk, followed by lunch provided by the Palmetto Historical Commission. Free entry (reservations recommended). palmettohistoricalpark.com

Monster Mash & Masks

10-11 a.m. Oct. 17. Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. Join the library for snacks, music and DIY masks in the meeting room. Come in your Halloween costume or as you are. https://tinyurl.com/yk87h4na

Spooky Masks

2-5 p.m. Oct. 17. Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. With the approaching Halloween season, choose from a few different shapes of masks to turn into a frightening sight or something more mystical. Patrons will have access to materials such as paint, 3D prints, moss and other fun collections to bring their spooky mask to life. https://tinyurl.com/yr7ppvh3

A Dance With Death: A ’50s Murder Mystery Dinner

7 p.m. Oct. 23; check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. GROVE Ballroom, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. GROVE presents an interactive ’50s sock-hop murder mystery featuring clues, suspects, twists and laughs as guests work to solve a death on the dance floor. Tickets include a three-course dinner, one welcome cocktail and the murder mystery experience; a cash bar will be available. ’50s-inspired attire is encouraged but not required. Community tables seat eight, and guests must be 21 or older. $100, plus tax and 20% service charge.

Japanese Supernatural

2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Central Library. Explore Japanese supernatural traditions and themes during this library presentation. Registration required.

Spooktacular Snakes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Discover the incredible world of Florida’s native snakes — learn how to identify common species, understand their role in our ecosystems, and separate myths from facts. From vibrant harmless species to the state’s well-known venomous snakes, this engaging session will help you feel more confident and informed outdoors. $5. https://tinyurl.com/mr3bnjnd