King High School to end IB classes, start AI and innovation program

Hillsborough school district officials have confirmed plans to sunset the International Baccalaureate program at King High School with the current class of students, expected to graduate in 2030.

The school was the second high school in the district to offer the IB program in 1994, after Hillsborough High School. The district has since expanded IB to three other high schools.

District spokesperson Tanya Arja said a new artificial intelligence program is expected to open at the school in 2028.

“The King High School of Innovation will focus on AI, Cybersecurity, and Computing,” Arja said in an email. “We will be sharing more information on pathways and partnerships for the program as we approach the application window in 2027-2028.”

The announcement of an AI program comes after Florida issued a mandate for each district to come up with policies that will regulate how the technology can be used.

A statement posted to the school’s Facebook page on Friday said the new magnet program will include “a partnership with local universities, businesses and feature opportunities for students to earn certifications, participate in internships and apprenticeships, as well as delve into experiential learning” with the first freshman class coming to King in the fall of 2028.

The IB curriculum, a global university preparation program, offers students a chance to take advanced coursework. Since its introduction in the district, other options, including virtual courses and Advanced International Certificate of Education courses, have expanded.

“We realize this can create some concern, but we want to assure you that our team at King is dedicated to helping students learn, find their special talent and passion, so they can be as successful as possible throughout the course of their life regardless of whether they are a student in our IB program or a student who is zoned for King High School,” the statement said. “It is why we show up every day. This has not changed and the staff at King will continue to do its very best.”