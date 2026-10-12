A quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

Selwyn Birchwood

SAFETY HARBOR — Tampa’s own bluesman Selwyn Birchwood will perform on Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Birchwood first hit the blues scene in 2011 with the self-released, self-produced “FL Boy.” After winning the 2013 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, beating 150 other bands, Birchwood found doors swinging open.

He took a big step forward in 2014 with his Alligator Records debut album, “Don’t Call No Ambulance.” The album earned rave reviews from critics and won both the Living Blues Award and the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Debut. He followed in 2016 with fan favorite “Pick Your Poison” and, in 2021, with the groundbreaking “Living in a Burning House.” He won the BMA Song of the Year Award for that album’s “I’d Climb Mountains.”

He followed up with “Exorcist” in 2023.

Now, Birchwood is back with “Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues,” his sixth Alligator Records album, released in March 2026. The award-winning Florida musician delivers 10 imaginative, laser-focused, vibrant original songs, produced by Birchwood and recorded in Florida. “Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues” is Birchwood’s own fully realized artistic statement, and the first of his Alligator albums that he has produced by himself.

“Producing allowed me to really take the wheel and steer the music to the exact destinations that I wanted to go,” the bluesman said in a press release. “It allowed me to present these songs with the full, three-dimensional sound that I have wanted all along.”

According to Birchwood, this album is the full realization of the sound he has been cultivating.

“It tiptoes the tightrope between gritty gutbucket blues and contemporary grooves to create a soundscape that honors the roots but allows listeners to experience the music from a modern vantage point. Sharing songs with this much honesty allows us all to connect to music on a higher level … to feel a little less isolated and a little more ‘seen’ in what can be a hard life at times.”

Live, Birchwood is a true force of nature. A favorite among blues fans and jam band fans alike, his ability to win over an audience is proven night after night. With his warm, magnetic personality, Birchwood is as down-to-earth as his music is electrifyingly jaw-dropping. With his band feeding off his energy, the 6’3” musician roams the stage barefoot, ripping out memorable guitar licks with ease, his soulful, rocks-and-gravel vocals impossible to ignore.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

CLEARWATER — The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA will be presented on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $49.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.”

Alice Cooper

CLEARWATER — Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame and music icon Alice Cooper will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $79. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Cooper has been bringing his thrilling theatrics to audiences of all ages for decades, drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock.

The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper’s co-headline trek with Judas Priest and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities. Cooper’s most recent album, last year’s reunion with the original band, “The Revenge of Alice Cooper,” was released in 2025 and is available via earMUSIC.

Bayboro Brewing Co.

Bombargo

ST. PETERSBURG — Independent pop band Bombargo will perform on Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $28.14. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

According to the band’s website, Bombargo is a Canadian band of brothers known for their infectious blend of funk, soul, rock and roll — and for their unforgettable live performances. They have a mission of delivering “The Goodtime Guarantee” wherever they go. From surfing on crowds, hanging from the ceiling, or planting seeds of gratitude, there’s only one thing a Bombargo show can guarantee, and that’s a Goodtime.

Fronted by Nathan Thoen and brother Anthony Thoen (guitar) alongside Spencer Chilliak (guitar), Sammy Lee Folkersen (bass), and Niall Cubbon (drums), Bombargo has built a reputation as one of Canada’s most energetic and engaging live acts, combining sing-along anthems, rich harmonies, and groove-driven musicianship into a show that leaves audiences dancing long after the final encore.

The band’s journey began when Nathan and Spencer embarked on a spontaneous 16-hour road trip to Sasquatch Music Festival. Inspired by the experience, they wrote their first song, “Let It Grow,” which has since surpassed 8 million streams on Spotify alone and helped launch their debut EP, Back on Main. They followed with their first full-length album, We Are Bombargo, establishing the vibrant, feel-good sound that would become their trademark.

Jannus Live

Scene Queen

ST. PETERSBURG — Scene Queen will perform on Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $42.55. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Hannah Rose Collins — known professionally as Scene Queen — initially found a path to fame on TikTok, accruing more than 600,000 followers in 2023. She established “bimbocore,” a subgenre of metalcore with feminist themes. Her debut EP, “Bimbocore,” was released in 2022, followed by “Bimbocore Vol. 2” later the same year. Her debut studio album, “Hot Singles in Your Area,” was released via Hopeless Records in June 2024.

Mumiy Troll

ST. PETERSBURG — Russian rock group Mumiy Troll will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $90. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Originally established by Ilya Lagutenko in 1983, the band hails from Vladivostok. Their first album “Novaya luna aprelya,” was distributed through a process of copying audio tape recordings. The band disbanded and reformed several times before Lagutenko rebooted the outfit in 1995. In 1997, Mumiy Troll released their first album in the new configuration. “Morskaya” brought them wide popularity. It was quickly followed by “Ikra.” When MTV began broadcasting in Russia in 1998, the Mumiy Troll song “Vladivostok 2000” was the first music video by a Russian artist to be shown on the channel.

Current band members include Lagutenko (lead vocals, guitar), Oleg Pungin (drums), Alexander Kholenko (keyboards), Artyom Kritsin (guitar) and Pavel Vovk (bass guitar).

Yung Gravy

ST. PETERSBURG — Rapper Yung Gravy will perform on Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $46.65. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Gravy’s latest album, “Serving Country,” was released in 2024. In his music, Gravy flexes his passion for soul music and oldies in his production, sampling a wide range of musical styles dating from the 1940s to the present-day. Nostalgic and often-jubilant melodies paired with heavy trap drums form the usual canvas for his signature baritone voice.

In 10 years, Gravy has transformed “from Soundcloud stalwart to platinum powerhouse,” promoters note. To date, his accolades include three platinum and four gold singles as well as 10 sold out tours of North America, Europe and Australia. He has collaborated with his self-proclaimed musical heroes, including Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Juicy J, T-Pain and the late Young Dolph. Gravy was given a Stanley Cup ring by the Tampa Bay Lightning, which whom he has formed a bond.

The BayCare Sound

Jake Owen

CLEARWATER — Award-winning country artist Jake Owen will perform on Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $63.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Also performing will be special guest Niko Moon.

Owen is a country music mainstay with a career boasting a collection of gold and platinum records, 10 No.1 singles, and more than 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams. The chart-topping superstar and ACM award winner is known for his laid-back style and hit recordings such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You” and “The One That Got Away.”

The recording artist, headlining entertainer and actor has released nine albums, headlined tours globally, and appeared in the movie “Our Friend” in 2019. As a member of “The Heartbreak On The Map Tour,” Owen performed 30 show dates sharing the stage with Dan + Shay in 2024.

Cake

CLEARWATER — Cake will perform on Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $63.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Originally formed as a somewhat antagonistic answer to grunge, Cake’s defiant self-reliance and lucid yet ever-inventive music has made them a nation-state unto themselves with no evident peers in sound or perspective. The band’s most recent album, “Showroom of Compassion,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. While seamlessly blending numerous genres and influences, Cake issues forth a sound and vision unlike any other band.

The band recently contributed a new song — “Hold You (Responsible)” — to the Noise For Now compilation album “Songs for Sex,” an artist response to Project 2025. The compilation album supports the importance of standing up for bodily autonomy, reproductive freedoms and personal privacy. The band was grateful for the chance to fight for reproductive rights for all citizens.

Additionally, ahead of a recent show in San Antonio, the band stopped by the Texas Public Radio station to record a song for a Live From the Freight Elevator session performing the new song titled, “Billionaire in Space,” also set to be included on Cake’s new album to be released next year.

The Hip Abduction

CLEARWATER — St. Petersburg’s own reggae outfit The Hip Abduction will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Also performing will be special guest Coyote Island.

Evoking the ocean and guided by the spirit of travel, The Hip Abduction pilots a sonic expedition past genre barriers. The band is the moniker for singer/songwriter David New, who writes and produces music in between travel excursions and touring.

Live shows morph into a versatile musical ensemble consisting of Matt Poynter (drums), Chris Powers (bass), Justino Walker (guitar, vocals, ngoni), and Cody Moore (keys, sax); each of whom have a mutual appreciation for African (Afrobeat/soukous/Malian blues), reggae, and American (jam/electronic/indie) music.

Since 2012, the band has played almost every noteworthy music festival in the country, has landed major TV/Movie syncs and Sirius XM radio spins, have more than 1 million listeners on Spotify, have provided direct cross country tour support for artists like Dirty Heads, Galactic, Slightly Stoopid, The Revivalists, and who’s highly energized live show have landed the five-piece a sizable fanbase across the U.S. and Canada.

Turnpike Troubadours

CLEARWATER — Turnpike Troubadours will perform on Sunday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $67.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The concert also will feature performances by special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drayton Farley.

Pioneers of the red dirt music scene and one of America’s most beloved bands, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their renowned career with more than 2.2 billion streams globally and over 1.7 million equivalent units sold. Since their debut in 2005, the band has released seven studio albums, performed countless sold-out headline shows, appeared in Paramount’s hit show Yellowstone and were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Most recently, Turnpike Troubadours added to their historic career with the release of their new surprise album, “The Price of Admission,” which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre and country charts and earned them their highest Spotify chart debuts to date. The eagerly awaited follow up to their widely acclaimed 2023 album, “A Cat in the Rain,” “The Price of Admission” further cements the band as an undeniable force in the music world.

Originally from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

Catherine Hickman Theater

Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind

GULFPORT — Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.

Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

Ricci is one of the most influential, recorded, celebrated, interviewed and famous harmonica players working in the world today.

Ricci is living in his beloved city of New Orleans, sober, healthy and touring with his many projects, recording and teaching music. Ricci is married to Boston singer, guitarist, songwriter Kaitlin Dibble, who tours and records with Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind. In addition to touring, recording and teaching Ricci works developing various signature harmonica effects pedals and his signature harmonica microphone for The Lone Wolf Blues Company. Ricci is endorsed by Blue Moon Harmonicas and Harp Gear Amplifiers.

Ricci has appeared as a guest harmonica player on albums with Johnny Winter, Ana Popovic, Joe Louis Walker, Cedric Burnside, Walter Trout, Mike Zito, JP Soars, Nick Moss, Peter Karp, Nick Curran, The Mannish Boys, Too Slim and The Tail Draggers, Walter Trout and many many more. Ricci has toured or professionally played shows with John Fohl, The Iguanas, Damon Fowler, Pappa Mali, Walter Trout, Nick Moss, JP Soars, Mike Zito, Eric Johanson, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Anders Osborne, Joe Krown and more. ‍

Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind’s most recent album, “My Chops Are Rolling,” was released in 2019.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Live Dead & Brothers

CLEARWATER — Live Dead & Brothers will perform on Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Prepare to embark on a mesmerizing journey through the golden era of psychedelic blues and the seeds of the jam band scene as Live Dead & Brothers takes the stage. Comprised of actual and legacy members from the extended Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers families, this exceptional ensemble is set to revive the timeless magic of the late 1960s and early 1970s, bringing fans an experience like no other.

The lineup is pedigree and generational featuring Berry Duane Oakley from The Allman Betts Band, Les Dudek from the Allman Brother family, Mark Karan from Bob Weir/ Rat Dog & The Other Ones, Scott Guberman from Phil Lesh & Friends, and Pete Lavezzoli from JGB, Jazz Is Dead and Oteil & Friends. Together, these accomplished musicians skillfully recreate the magic of the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers Band’s co-billed concerts during the period of 1969 to 1973. Their performances capture the raw energy, improvisational prowess, and soul-stirring melodies that defined an era of musical innovation.

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Mitch Rossell

CLEARWATER — Mitch Rossell will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $39.19. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

According to his website, Rossell’s career is booming. His prolific songwriting and unique artistry have not only won over thousands of monthly listeners across streaming services but also caught the attention of country music legend Garth Brooks. Rossell joined Brooks on his 2022 stadium tour with just an acoustic guitar, winning over thousands of new fans every night. In addition to opening for Brooks nationwide, Rossell has also written four of Brooks’ singles, including “Ask Me How I Know,” which he wrote by himself, landing his first No. 1 single.

He also co-wrote “That’s What Cowboys Do,” “All Day Long,” and “Dive Bar.”

The landmark moments haven’t stopped there for Rossell. In December of 2022, he received a surprise introduction from Brooks at his Grand Ole Opry debut, where he performed his singles “Son” and “All I Need To See.” With another standing ovation in the books, Rossell’s original music continues to capture the hearts of many, garnering over 91 million all-time streams with songs like “All l Need To See,” “2020” and “Ran into You” featuring Trisha Yearwood - which contributed over 39 million streams on Spotify alone.

Skipper’s Smokehouse

Drivin N Cryin

TAMPA — Atlanta, Georgia, rock legends Drivin N Cryin will perform on Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets are $25.03 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

Drivin N Cryin’s acclaimed new album “Crushing Flowers” is out now on Drivin N Cryin Records and it’s a classic return to form, cracking the Americana radio Top 10. Produced by Sadler Vaden, the album features soaring guitars and harmonies, orchestral flourishes and the disarmingly honest lyrics of Kinney. Guests include R.E.M.’s Peter Buck the late Todd Snider.

Beloved by their peers and fans as a top live act, the trio — Tim Nielsen (bass), Kevn Kinney (guitar/vocals) and Dave V. Johnson (drums) — has toured with the addition of some of rock’s best guitarists guesting over the years, including Warner E. Hodges of Jason & The Scorchers, Peter Stroud of Sheryl Crow’s band, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sadler Vaden, and Laur Joamets.

Nearly 40 years in, Drivin N Cryin remains a living, breathing American rock band — not a revival act, not a footnote, but a continuing story still being written. Coming from the same golden era of college radio rock that birthed fellow Georgia bands R.E.M., Indigo Girls, Black Crowes and more, the band and their frontman Kevn Kinney — a songwriter’s songwriter — still have plenty to say.

Benchmark International Arena

Teddy Swims

TAMPA — Teddy Swims will perform on Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $71.30. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Swims is on the road in 2026 for “The Ugly Tour.” The Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified superstar had an especially monumental year. Swims wrapped a sold-out global tour, earned his second career Grammy nod and made history with his diamond-certified smash “Lose Control,” which set the record for the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 hit after spending 112 weeks on the chart. In addition to topping the Hot 100 and five radio formats, the hit has surpassed 5 billion global streams.

Taking a much-deserved victory lap, Swims also released his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)” in 2025. The definitive and dynamic 32-track collection unveiled the full vision behind his blockbuster two-part debut album, arriving with six previously unheard tracks. Among those was the emotional “God Went Crazy.”

Swims also included a song about his newborn son, “Small Hands,” adding extra significance to a track list that traces his wild rise across a series of enduring singles from his record-breaking sets “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” (Part 1) and (Part 2). Among those: “Bad Dreams,” “Guilty,” “Are You Even Real” with GIVON, “The Door” and, of course, “Lose Control.”

Still in full stride, Swims recently teamed with DJ/producer David Guetta and Tones And I for “Gone Gone Gone,” a chart-climbing ode to the pull of toxic love driven by undeniable dance-floor rhythms and gospel energy. He also joined Summer Walker for “Allegedly.”

The Brass Mug

Flaw

TAMPA — American nu metal band Flaw will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets start at $21.93. Visit www.facebook.com/brassmugtampa/.

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Flaw originally formed in 1996 under the direction of Jason Daunt. Following a string of independent recordings in the 1990s, Flaw released the albums “Through the Eyes” (2001) and “Endangered Species” (2004) through Republic and Universal Music Group. The band underwent lineup changes before reforming in 2015. A third studio album, “Divided We Fall,” was released in 2016, which was followed by “Vol IV: Because of the Brave.”

Throughout the band’s turbulent history, Volz’s vocals has remained as the creative driving force. Flaw continues to push forward on the strength of renewed focus and energy.

The Orpheum

The Planet Smashers

TAMPA — The Canadian ska punk band The Planet Smashers will perform on Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

According to Covert Booking, The Planet Smashers have somehow managed to survive more than a quarter century of worldwide touring, non-stop partying and extremely questionable life decisions. An absolute staple in the Canadian music scene, The Smashers have been slinging their two-toney, punky, new wavey party ska to the four corners of the earth with an unapologetic middle finger raised on one hand and a double mai-tai cocktail firmly gripped in the other. The band has faced way more than their fair share of adversity over the years but have always managed to maintain an unequivocally positive and often hilarious approach to life; and this admirable attitude comes shining through in every single one of their songs.

“On the Dancefloor” is the band’s 10th full-length album. Released in 2025, it adds another illustrious set of bangers to their legacy of unbelievably addictive songwriting.

The Linda Lindas

TAMPA — The Linda Lindas will perform on Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $39.52. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

This half Asian and half Latinx punk rock band is made up of sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer) and Lucia de la Garza (guitarist), cousin Eloise Wong (bassist), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitarist). The Linda Lindas first played together in 2018 for a one-off performance at Girlschool LA, an annual women-led festival in Los Angeles and in 2019 they wrote their first original song, “Claudia Kishi,” for the Netflix documentary short “The Claudia Kishi Club.” In 2021, they reached a wider audience by appearing in a key scene of the Amy Poehler film, “Moxie,” before performing their now-legendary set at the Los Angeles Public Library.

The Linda Lindas released their debut album, “Growing Up,” in 2022. They followed up with “No Obligation” in 2024.

“Gotta Get Out,” their third album, is the sound of a band discovering itself. Historically, The Linda Lindas have written individually and brought songs to the table. It was a process that served them well through their impressive, Ramones-esque debut and its forceful follow-up.

The Ritz

Tampa Halloween Indie Night

TAMPA — Rohna will perform at the Tampa Halloween Indie Night, set for Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $21.65. Visit www.theritzybor.com. Also performing will be Parrotfish, Kitty Kitty Meow Meow and Palova.

With an unmistakable sound and an electrifying stage presence, Rohna has established themselves as one of the most exciting bands to emerge from Florida’s indie rock scene. Formed in 2019, the five-piece consists of Andres Hernandez (bass and vocals), Austin Burdi (guitar), John Bruno (guitar, keys, and vocals), Luca Canalungo (drums and vocals), and Nick Rovello (guitar and vocals). Together, they deliver a sunburnt indie rock sound that blends influences from alternative, psychedelic, punk, and emo rock, bringing raw energy and immersive performances to stages across the country.

Later that evening, the Ritz will present Hol! Holoween, kicking off at 10 p.m. HOL! is a popular electronic dance music and dubstep/riddim producer and DJ known for tracks like “Country Riddim,” “Mind Pluck” with Subtronics, and “Hard In Da Paint” with Waka Flocka Flame.

Nekrogoblikon

TAMPA — Melodic death metal band Nekrogoblikon will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $44.25. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

According to Atom Splitter PR, Nekrogoblikon are melodic hard rock pranksters who deploy gnarly death metal earworms filled with crafty hooks, claw-pumping choruses, lightning-fast riffs, and over the top, EDM-style keyboard flourishes. Hailing from Los Angeles, California, with their ostentatious goblin hypeman John Goblikon, the band takes cues from hyperbolic horror-metal enthusiasts like GWAR, Finntroll, and Dethklok, while maintaining an affable, self-referential sense of humor. The group’s early outings, like 2007’s “Goblin Island,” were largely low-fidelity affairs, but by the early 2010s, Nekrogoblikon were operating at a far higher technical level, and employing a rotating cast of talented players.

The band’s most recent studio album, “The Fundamental Slimes and Humours,” was released in 2022. More recently, they released “The Boiling Sea,” an EP, in 2026.