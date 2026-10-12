Arts & Entertainment news

Florida State Fair announces 2027 theme

TAMPA — Some experiences cannot be streamed, scrolled or swiped. They have to be felt, tasted, heard and shared. That is the idea behind the 2027 Florida State Fair campaign, “Experience Real Fun. Florida’s Original Fun,” which invites guests to step away from the screen and into 12 days of authentic Florida fun at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The Florida State Fair will run Feb. 4-15. Tickets and parking can be purchased online at FloridaStateFair.com.

For more than 120 years, the Florida State Fair has brought generations together for experiences that are unmistakably real: the anticipation of a coaster climb, the first bite of a fair favorite, the roar of a crowd, a child meeting an animal and the laughter that happens when family and friends share the moment. First held in Tampa in 1904, the fair is not simply familiar. It is Florida’s original fun, reimagined for every new generation.

“The Florida State Fair has been creating genuine, shared experiences for Tampa Bay families for more than a century,” said Cheryl Flood, chief executive officer of the Florida State Fair. “Long before entertainment fit in the palm of your hand, the fair was bringing people together to discover something new, cheer, laugh and make memories side by side. That is why we call it Florida’s Original Fun, and yes, Florida’s OG Fun. In 2027, we are inviting everyone to stop watching the fun from a distance and come be part of it.”

Across 12 days, guests can experience the Fair through thrilling rides, signature foods, live entertainment, agriculture, animals, competitions and family activities. More announcements about new food, entertainment and attractions will be released in the coming months.

Russell Dickerson tapped to headline Valspar Live

PALM HARBOR — Multi-Platinum entertainer Russell Dickerson, whose hits have topped the country chart six times, will headline the 11th edition of Valspar Live, a part of the 2027 Valspar Championship, on Saturday, May 8. The concert, free to all tournament attendees that day, will be held on the Osprey Driving Range at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

Dickerson is the latest in a line of top country artists who have appeared on the Valspar stage beginning with The Band Perry in 2015. The headliners since then have been Rascal Flatts (2016), Toby Keith (2017), Jake Owen and Dustin Lynch (2018), Brad Paisley (2019), Chris Young and Big & Rich (2022), Darius Rucker (2023), Cole Swindell (2024), Jordan Davis (2025) and Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard (2026).

Dickerson has built a career defined by heart, grit, and explosive live performances. He burst onto the scene with a remarkable run of No. 1 hits — “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” “Love You Like I Used To,” “Every Little Thing,” “God Gave Me a Girl,” and “Happen to Me” — cementing his reputation as one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers.

His most recent album, “Famous Back Home,” was released in 2025 and furthered his reputation for heartfelt authenticity.

The Valspar Championship is Tampa Bay’s PGA Tour event and a part of the annual FedExCup competition. For more information, visit www.valsparchampionship.com.

Amazing Art Printing to host grand opening, exhibition

ST. PETERSBURG — Amazing Art Printing, a fine art printing studio specializing in high-quality reproductions for artists, will celebrate the grand opening of its new shop on Friday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., at 321 14th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

The opening marks a new chapter for the established business, expanding its existing services into a dedicated print shop and creative space. The grand opening will also feature “Swamp Reveries,” a special solo exhibition of photography by Chandler Michael Culotta. This body of work explores the atmospheric and often surreal qualities of the Florida landscape, inviting viewers into a world where the familiar becomes strange and the natural world takes on supernatural qualities. The exhibition offers a fitting introduction to the new space: a celebration of photography, fine art, and the physical experience of seeing artwork beautifully presented in print.

Amazing Art Printing was created to provide artists with high-quality print production without sacrificing the personal attention and care that artists deserve. The new shop brings that work into a dedicated space where artists can discuss their goals and projects, explore papers and packaging options, and learn how their exhibition-quality prints are produced.

Guests are invited to attend the grand opening, view Swamp Reveries, meet the artist, and celebrate the opening of Amazing Art Printing’s new shop. Champagne, snacks, and spooky vibes will be served up all night. For more information about Amazing Art Printing, the grand opening, and Swamp Reveries, visit www.amazingartprinting.com/grand-opening-rsvp.

Church to present pastel art show

ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “The Extraordinary Ordinary,” a pastel art show, will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, 5 to 7 p.m., in the chapel gallery at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE.

Moments that often pass unnoticed are featured in the soft pastels of artist Paul Nucci. These dramatic works of art will be featured in this exhibition.

Nucci’s art career spans more than six decades and encompasses over three hundred completed works. Working primarily in soft pastel, he is drawn to moments that often pass unnoticed — a quiet café, an aging doorway, the dignity of a working animal, or the changing light in a distant village. Inspired by his travels throughout Europe, Asia, and the American West, the artist seeks to reveal the beauty and humanity found in everyday places. Dramatic light, rich color, and careful observation have become hallmarks of his work.

Although best known for pastel, he has also worked in oil, acrylic, and charcoal. His paintings have been exhibited at Eckerd College, the St. Petersburg Public Library, Temple Beth-El Art Festival, and the Mirella Cimato Art Gallery.

A resident of St. Petersburg since 1980, Nucci continues to be active in both the visual arts and music. He has served as President of the St. Petersburg Opera Board of Directors while continuing to paint, teach, and document a lifetime of artistic exploration.

The show will continue through Nov. 15. Viewing hours will be Sundays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

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