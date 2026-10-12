Bicyclist killed in crash on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY — A 40-year-old Sun City Center man was killed early Oct. 12 when he was struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 5:05 a.m. north of Buckeye Road. FHP said a 23-year-old Ruskin man was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer south in the right lane of U.S. 41 when he moved into a continuous right-turn lane, crossing the designated bicycle lane. The front of the SUV struck the bicyclist, who also was traveling south.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.