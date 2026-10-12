Bradenton looking at how to regulate e-bikes

BRADENTON — E-bike, mini-bike, scooter, call it what you will, but it is causing traffic problems, Bradenton City Council members said Sept. 23.

Several commissioners expressed concern about e-bikes on sidewalks in commercial areas, and going the wrong way against the traffic flow on streets, bike paths and sidewalks.

“I think some of them have been souped up,” council member Marianne Barnebey said. “I think it’s just a recipe for disaster right now.”

E-bikers are going faster than the allowed 28 mph, not wearing helmets, not stopping at stop signs and not being courteous, she said.

City Administrator Ron Perry agreed, saying there are many such vehicles on the pedestrian Riverwalk, and that officials should consider installing signs there.

“I think the moment they get on the Riverwalk, that’s a whole different animal,” Bradenton Police Chief Josh Cramer said, noting that in prior years, the council didn’t want signs on the Riverwalk.

“Sometimes a sign works,” he said, adding that e-bikes are not allowed in Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg.

“They just aren’t following the rules of the road, so that alone should be enforced,” Vice Mayor Jayne Kocher said, adding that a pedestrian was recently hit on the sidewalk at Staples.

She asked whether there is a requirement for certain equipment.

Kramer said that on roadways, e-bikers have to meet legal equipment requirements.

Some e-bike owners modify them to make them go faster, and that’s hard to prevent, he said.

The police department is investigating e-bike issues, and will update the council, Cramer said.