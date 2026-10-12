Bradenton pedestrian dies after being struck on U.S. 41

MANATEE COUNTY — A 64-year-old Bradenton man died after being struck by a truck Oct. 9 while crossing U.S. 41 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 9:29 p.m. at U.S. 41, also known as 14th Street West, and 60th Avenue West. A 49-year-old Palmetto man was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 north in the inside lane and had a green traffic signal as he approached the intersection, FHP said.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes on the south side of the intersection when the front of the pickup struck him. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died.

The driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.