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Larry Tressler, president of the Florida chapter of the Korea Defense Veterans Association, talks with a visitor at his booth during Vetoberfest at Anderson Snow Park on Oct. 3.

Larry Tressler, president of the Florida chapter of the Korea Defense Veterans Association, talks with a visitor at his booth during Vetoberfest at Anderson Snow Park on Oct. 3. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

Crowd shows up for Vetoberfest at Anderson Snow Park

By Vincent Safuto

57 minutes ago

SPRING HILL — Veterans and their families turned out Oct. 3 for Vetoberfest at Anderson Snow Park, where booths offered services, products and food for those who served in the U.S. military.

Vendors offered a variety of services and products to veterans at Vetoberfest.
Vendors offered a variety of services and products to veterans at Vetoberfest. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

Among the exhibitors was Larry Tressler, president of the Florida chapter of the Korea Defense Veterans Association, who came to spread the word about his group and clear up a common misconception.

Vendors offered a variety of services and products to veterans at Vetoberfest.
Vendors offered a variety of services and products to veterans at Vetoberfest. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

The association isn’t just for combat veterans of the Korean War, he said.

That war, which ran from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, still has deep roots in Florida. In 2020, the Department of Veterans Affairs estimated the state was home to 105,660 Korean War veterans, among the most in the nation. California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania also had large numbers.

Vendors offered a variety of services and products to veterans at Vetoberfest.
Vendors offered a variety of services and products to veterans at Vetoberfest. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

About 6.8 million Americans served in the military during the war, according to the VA, and 1.79 million served in the theater of operations, according to the federal Defense Casualty Analysis System. Of the 36,574 Americans who died in theater, 33,739 were killed in hostile action. Total U.S. military deaths during the war, including those outside the combat zone, reached 54,246.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office also attended, displaying its BearCat armored vehicle.

For more information on the Korea Defense Veterans Association, visit kdva.vet.

Author
Author
Vincent Safuto
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