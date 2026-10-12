Custard, Robotaxis and more on the way to Wesley Chapel

If you thought Wesley Chapel might finally be running out of room for new restaurants, stores and other businesses, think again.

Here are a few more projects headed this way — or getting closer to becoming reality.

Andy’s Frozen Custard coming to Epperson

Another sweet treat is headed to Wesley Chapel.

Andy’s Frozen Custard has received Pasco County approval for a new stand-alone location along Overpass Road in Epperson, immediately west of the Chase Bank near Curley Road.

The county approved the project’s site-development permit Sept. 8, and a building permit was issued Sept. 25.

Plans call for a one-story, 2,098-square-foot frozen custard shop with a 747-square-foot covered area, drive-thru, walk-up window and 19 parking spaces.

The project will occupy 0.8 acres in the Epperson Ranch Town Center.

Andy’s, which specializes in frozen custard served in cones, sundaes and its signature “Concretes,” is listed by the county as the project’s developer.

No opening date has been announced.

Bahama Breeze out, Yard House in

The days are numbered for Bahama Breeze on S.R. 56, but the prominent restaurant location won’t be empty for long.

Parent company Darden Restaurants plans to convert the restaurant at 25830 Sierra Center Blvd. into a Yard House.

Bahama Breeze, which had an eight-year run at its Wesley Chapel location, is scheduled to close Nov. 7, with Yard House expected to open Dec. 9.

Yard House is a sports bar-style restaurant known for an extensive menu and large selection of draft beers. The Wesley Chapel restaurant will join an existing Tampa location at Water Street.

The turnaround is part of Darden’s plan to convert a number of Bahama Breeze restaurants around the country into other concepts it owns.

Up and Atty

More options for keeping young kids entertained are always welcome news for Wesley Chapel parents, and that’s what Atty Bear’s Playhouse promises to offer next year.

According to its website, Atty Bear’s Playhouse, an indoor play space designed for children under 10, will open in Wesley Chapel in spring 2027 at 25352 Wesley Chapel Blvd., north of the Sierra Center.

Atty Bear’s Playhouse plans to offer day passes, multi-play packs and monthly memberships. It will also host birthday parties and other related events.

According to county documents, the location will be 13,600 square feet.

Tesla plans Robotaxi charging hub

Not every new development in Wesley Chapel involves new homes, food, shopping or entertainment. One of the more unusual projects recently filed with Pasco County involves Tesla — and a charging facility intended for its Robotaxi operation.

Tesla has filed plans for a private charging facility at its Wesley Chapel sales and service center at 4980 Eagleston Blvd., with the project identified in Pasco County permitting records as a “Robotaxi Private Site.”

The electrical permit calls for eight charging posts, a Tesla V4 Supercharger power supply unit, a 1,200-amp charging cabinet, a 1,600-amp electrical switchboard and two light poles. According to the filing, the chargers would be reserved for private business use and would not be available to the general public.

The filing is noteworthy because Tesla has been expanding its autonomous Robotaxi service and charging infrastructure. It already offers limited Robotaxi service in the Tampa area.

The plans do not establish when — or whether — Tesla intends to begin offering Robotaxi service in Wesley Chapel. For now, the plans show that Tesla is seeking approval for dedicated Robotaxi charging infrastructure at its Wesley Chapel facility.