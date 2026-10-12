Lakeland man killed in Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY — A 38-year-old Lakeland man was killed and another driver seriously injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 62, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 8:59 a.m. Oct. 12 west of Saffold Road. Troopers said the Lakeland man was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado west on SR 62 when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2014 Peterbilt driven by a 56-year-old Mulberry man.

The Silverado left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Its driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The Peterbilt also traveled off the roadway, landed in a ditch and caught fire.

The Mulberry man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.