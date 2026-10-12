Learn about the five proposals to redevelop the Main and Bank Building in downtown New Port Richey

The old Main and Bank Building in New Port Richey is in high demand. But it’s still uncertain what could call the downtown structure home — or if the current building will even be part of future plans.

At the city’s Oct. 6 Community Redevelopment Agency meeting, five applicants pitched their ideas for the city-owned property at 5640 Main St. that ranged from science education museums to culinary and events spaces. In front of a packed room at City Hall — many present to support turning the property into a destination for families — CRA members listened to 10-minute presentations by each of the applicants. They ultimately decided to postpone further discussions to another CRA work session.

City Manager Debbie Manns said that meeting is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26, but as of Oct. 9, was waiting on confirmation from City Council members regarding a quorum.

The goal of the project, according to the city, is to drive economic development, increase hotel occupancy and visitation to the region’s businesses and ultimately help fill vacant buildings with new businesses.

The five proposals were:

• Brainstorms Science Discovery Center, a nonprofit STEAM discovery center focused on hands-on science education, environmental literacy and family learning, with an estimated $8.9 million renovation and a proposed $7.2 million CRA contribution. The proposal states the renovated building would be owned by the CRA and leased to the Brainstorms at $0 per year.

• Main Street Reserve, a hospitality and events destination featuring a conference center, full-service restaurant, rooftop lounge and potential retail, office and residential space alongside a city-owned parking garage, with estimated project costs of $22.4 million and a proposed $3.9 million CRA contribution.

• Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science (MAPS), an existing local museum seeking to expand its collections and educational offerings in a permanent downtown location, with estimated project costs of $1.15 million and a proposed $750,000 CRA contribution. The proposal states the renovated building would be owned by the CRA and leased to the MAPS at $0 per year.

• Quamitry Labs Inc. – Signal House, a proposed all-day hospitality and events destination featuring a programmable architectural beacon for community celebrations and downtown programming, with estimated project costs of $9.26 million and a proposed $1.45 million CRA contribution.

• Sterett Holdings LLC – The Cotee, a multilevel destination for weddings and other events, coworking, offices, hospitality suites and meetings that would establish a community fund to support future CRA initiatives, with estimated project costs of $7.65 million and a proposed CRA contribution of $4.55 million, including the value of the building.

Council member Bertell Butler IV expressed his support for the Brainstorms proposal, saying that the addition to downtown New Port Richey would complement the existing businesses.“If this is truly a community redevelopment decision, if this is about what will enhance our city, then STEM-based fits that bill,” he said.

However, Deputy Mayor Brian Jonas questioned whether the former Gulf High School building might be a better choice for a science center and wanted to discuss with the organization’s representatives about why they were interested in the downtown location.

He also expressed concern about whether the 14,397-square-foot, three-story Main and Bank Building is structurally sound. The former tenant vacated the structure, located at 5640 Main St., several years ago and city officials say it is in poor condition.

“I don’t think there’s enough information here for us to make a decision,” Jonas said “… I think there’s a lot more involved. Love all of the concepts.”