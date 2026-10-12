News Briefs

Live Oak Theatre tickets on sale for two upcoming musicals

BROOKSVILLE — Tickets are on sale for Live Oak Theatre’s productions of the musicals “Anastasia” and “Annie Jr.”

“Anastasia,” the second of the theater’s three mainstage productions this season, runs Oct. 9-11, Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25.

“Annie Jr.,” the first of five Youth Theatre productions, runs Nov. 12-15 and Nov. 19-22.

All performances are at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. and evening shows at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 13 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Because season-pass sales are up, matinees tend to sell out quickly, and early reservations are recommended, according to the theater.

For tickets, visit liveoaktheatre.org, email Marie@liveoaktheatre.org or call the box office at 352-593-0027. The theater is also on Facebook at facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.

K9 Partners for Patriots receives $200,000 in state funding

State Rep. Linda Chaney recently presented K9 Partners for Patriots with a $200,000 check from the state.

The money will help the nonprofit continue offering veterans with service-related post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and military sexual trauma the chance to train their own service dogs at no cost. The program pairs veterans with rescue dogs.

“I remain deeply committed to caring for the men and women who have served our country, and K9 Partners for Patriots carries out that mission in such a meaningful way,” Chaney said. “What makes this program even more special is the great bond it creates between our veterans and rescue dogs. They need each other, and I am happy to help fund that union while supporting a program that gives both our veterans and these dogs a renewed sense of purpose.”

Oak Hill Hospital hosts pregnancy to parenthood event

BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host “From Pregnancy to Parenthood,” a free, interactive event for women and couples who are expecting or planning to start a family, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7.

Attendees can meet the physicians and nurses who care for mothers and babies before, during and after delivery, and ask questions about fertility, pregnancy, childbirth preparation, delivery and postpartum care.

“Whether you’re actively trying to conceive or simply planning ahead, connecting with health care professionals early can make a meaningful difference,” said Dr. Nay G. Hoche Harris, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the hospital. “This event brings together physicians and labor and delivery experts who can help you understand what to expect and prepare for a healthy pregnancy and birth experience.”

The event will be in the North Tower lobby of the hospital, 11371 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. To RSVP, call 844-630-5295 or register online through the “Classes and Events” section of the hospital’s page at hcafloridahealthcare.com.

TrophyCatch opens 15th season with new prizes

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s TrophyCatch program, which rewards anglers for documenting and releasing trophy largemouth bass, opened its 15th season Oct. 1 with two new challenges.

The first angler to have an approved catch of a bass weighing 15 pounds or more this season will win a special prize package, according to the FWC. Bass that size are among the rarest in Florida waters and documenting them gives biologists valuable information about the fish capable of reaching such sizes, the agency said.

A second prize package will go to the first angler to log 15 approved catches this season.

Prize packages include gear from TrophyCatch partners, among them AFTCO, Lowrance and Bajío.

The season runs through Sept. 30, 2027. Program rules, submission requirements and promotion details are at TrophyCatch.com.

HCFR lands $136,000 federal grant for paramedic training

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Fire Rescue has been awarded a $136,363.63 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the agency announced.

The money will pay for 30 of the department’s firefighter-EMTs to attend paramedic school, easing a significant financial burden on both the employees and the department, according to Fire Rescue officials. The added training will strengthen the department’s ability to provide advanced emergency medical care, officials said.

The department was notified of the award in late September.