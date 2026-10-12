Park Vista, Sara’s Studios rising up in downtown Bradenton

BRADENTON — Sara’s Studios is set to open in the second quarter of 2027, with nearby Park Vista Apartments on schedule to open in the third quarter, according to Georgia-based builder Corcoran Ota.

Under construction at 704 Third Ave. W., Park Vista will be a six-story, 158-unit complex on the Manatee River along the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Within walking distance to the Herrig Center for the Arts and the Manatee Performing Arts Center, developers promise a fifth-story sky lounge and mezzanine with a rooftop terrace providing unobstructed views of the river.

Live-work studios will be available on the ground floor and premium units will have oversized patios for socializing, according to the company, which is targeting young professionals.

Parking will include existing spaces around the building and spaces assigned in the adjacent River Dance Condos parking garage, according to Corcoran Ota.

Sara’s Studios is under construction at 502 Third Ave. W. next to the Manatee Performing Arts Center. The four-story, $12.1 million expansion to the center will feature five dance studios, four private practice rooms, administrative offices, an audio/lighting performing studio, and an orchestra rehearsal space. Parking will be shared with the Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Sara’s Studios will be open seven days a week, becoming a “hub for creativity, education and community engagement,” according to the center.