St. Petersburg man dies after Park Boulevard crash

SEMINOLE — A 40-year-old St. Petersburg man died from injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash Oct. 11 on Park Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at 83rd Street North. Troopers said a 49-year-old Seminole woman driving an Acura SUV east on Park Boulevard turned left into the path of a westbound Kia sedan driven by the St. Petersburg man.

The Kia struck the Acura and was redirected into a parked Hyundai sedan in a nearby private driveway. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals.

The Kia driver later died from his injuries, FHP said in an Oct. 12 update.