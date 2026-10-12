Three retailers open at Citrus Park Plaza

CITRUS PARK — Three national retailers are moving into Citrus Park Plaza, bringing new life to a shopping center that has lost a string of tenants in recent years.

HomeGoods opened first and has drawn steady crowds of shoppers looking for home decor deals. Total Wine & More followed Oct. 9. Nordstrom Rack will hold a preopening party for media and influencers Oct. 20 and open to the public Oct. 22.

The three stores fill two large storefronts that were divided into four spaces at the plaza, which is owned by Kimco Realty. Another newcomer, KidStrong, a children’s fitness franchise, opened earlier this year.

The retail and restaurant plaza, across the street from Citrus Park Town Center, has lost Joann, which closed all its stores by May 2025, along with Party City and HoneyBaked Ham Co. Its anchor, Sports Authority, closed years earlier.

A restaurant space also remains empty after Smokey Bones closed. FAT Brands bought about 60 Smokey Bones locations in 2023, and its spinoff, Twin Hospitality Group, said in late 2025 that it had identified 19 for conversion to its Twin Peaks restaurants. The Brandon Smokey Bones became a Twin Peaks in 2025. The Citrus Park location has appeared in court filings involving an LLC, but no plans for the site have been announced.