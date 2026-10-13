Bradenton City Council candidates share views at forum  

BRADENTON — Three of the four candidates for Bradenton City Council Ward 3 and Ward 4 attended a forum on Sept. 22 sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Manatee County: Kemp Schuessler, Thomas Schwarz and Lisa Gonzalez Moore.

Keith Green did not attend. Bradenton City Council Ward 2 incumbent Marianne Barnebey was unopposed.

Ward 3 candidate Kemp Schuessler

Incumbent Schuessler was appointed to the Ward 3 seat on the City Council on July 23, 2025, to fill the vacancy created when former council member Josh Cramer was named chief of police.

A longtime resident of the Wares Creek neighborhood, Schuessler has more than 30 years of executive level leadership in the financial services industry and currently serves as an independent insurance agent.

“Bradenton is at an exciting point in its history and we have tremendous opportunities,” he said. “I wanted to give something back to the community and help shape Bradenton’s future.”

He lists among his priorities strong neighborhoods, a safe community, responsible economic development and fiscal responsibility.

The current chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency, Schuessler said he has firsthand knowledge of the city’s finances and issues.

“My vision of Bradenton is where somebody can be born, go to school, raise a family and ultimately retire,” he said, adding that besides housing, the city needs the arts, vibrant public spaces, businesses and outdoor spaces for people to gather.

He hopes the downtown core is becoming “a place where people don’t just live but choose to stay throughout every stage of their lives.”

Pointing out Bradenton’s “Face it, Fix it” approach to infrastructure improvements, he said the city needs to continue to prioritize upgrading infrastructure, reliable water and sewer and better stormwater planning.

Schuessler said officials need to manage growth responsibly, protecting the character of neighborhoods and making sure jobs are available.

He pledged to respond to residents 100% of the time.

Ward 3 candidate Thomas Schwarz

Schwarz, who has worked in the hospitality and communications fields, referenced a disconnect between residents and city hall, and said residents need better explanations of what’s on agendas and what elected city officials are deciding to regain their trust.

“Citizen-focused government is the center of my campaign,” he said, citing transparency, accountability and accessibility as components, and promising to explain why he votes the way he votes if elected.

Schwarz said he has spent the last nine months learning before leading.

Bradenton’s “Face it, Fix It” infrastructure program is a good thing, he said, but there are still water main breaks, and with the city continuing to grow, “we need to make sure we’re matching the pace of growth with our updates,” he said.

Traffic problems require working more closely with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Planning Organization, he said. Having a walkable city requires good sidewalks and some are dangerous, he said, advocating safer crosswalks and better pavement as well.

City Park is a great initiative that took a long time to get off the ground, Schwarz said, adding that it is an opportunity to connect with the Village of the Arts nearby and connect the village to downtown, increasing investment opportunities. He advocates creating third spaces with business incentives to keep people downtown.

If Amendment 3 passes, Schwarz said that public safety, EMS and fire protection would suffer, that the tax burden would shift to the sales tax, which would “kill small businesses,” he said, adding that cities would have to tighten belts to make up the difference.

Nonprofits also would be “severely affected,” such as food banks, homeless shelters and mental health services, he said.

Ward 4 candidate Lisa Gonzalez Moore

Incumbent Moore is a local real estate and business attorney serving her first term. She has been a resident of Manatee County for over 20 years and a resident of Ward 4 for over 12 years. She grew up in Tampa and graduated from the University of Florida, where she earned a political science degree and a juris doctor degree.

Moore said she strives to be authentic and responsive to voters and business owners and has improved communication between the council and the public over her past four years in office.

During her term, she has built momentum for the board, listening to a wide spectrum of residents, talking to businesses and trying to build consensus, she said.

Her priority is infrastructure, focusing on grant procurement for capital improvement projects. Moore said that she is working on relationships with nonprofits as community partners, and fears that Amendment 3’s passage could halt their expansions, as well as affect the city budget, which she said is already “pretty lean.”

She supports proactive policing and the elder abuse and fraud divisions and said the amendment’s passage could cause law enforcement to lose ground.

Moore said that City Park is a good example of governments and community partners working together to make something great happen.

She wants the city to work towards hurricane hardening, learning how to recoup funding from FEMA and work on how to pick up hurricane debris most efficiently.

As vice president of the Manasota League of Cities and secretary/treasurer of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, Moore said she has access to great sources of information from other elected officials about how other communities are dealing with issues.

Moore characterized herself as a listener, saying that when citizens are unable to come to meetings, she goes to them to try to bring their voice to the forum.

Ward 4 candidate Keith Green

Green did not attend the forum. His website states he is a devoted husband to his wife, Vivian, “and a proud bunny parent to our two rabbits, Tucker and Mimi. My love for family reflects the values I bring to public service: care for others, responsibility and commitment.

“My career in property management and four years of service on the Bradenton City Planning Commission, and other local boards, has given me the opportunity to listen to and work with residents, and weigh decisions that directly impact the future of our city. Every decision matters because it affects real people — families, business owners and longtime residents who care deeply about where they live.

“That perspective has guided me every step of the way. Service to our community in these positions has taught me the importance of leadership that is responsive, transparent and does the work — even when it’s not easy or popular.”

He lists his top priorities as businesses and public-private partnerships, improvements to infrastructure and support for first responders.

He said his Faith In Action/Service Across Communities includes volunteering as a nationally trained altar server in the Catholic Church, “where I have developed a deep respect for responsibility, humility and service. Serving in parishes both locally and across the eastern United States has been a meaningful experience — broadening my perspective and strengthening the values that guide my commitment to the community.”