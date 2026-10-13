Capitol to welcome Garrison Keillor, Erica Rhodes

CLEARWATER — America’s favorite storyteller, Garrison Keillor returns to the Tampa Bay area with his niece Erica Rhodes with a new tour, “The Crazy Uncle and his Sensible Niece.” The tour will make a stop on Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

For more than 40 years, Keillor hosted “A Prairie Home Companion.” He captivated millions of listeners with his weekly “News from Lake Wobegon” monologues. He is an essayist, columnist, Substack blogger, and writer of sonnets, songs, and limericks. He also is the author of more than two dozen books, including “Lake Wobegon Days,” “That Time of Year: A Minnesota Life,” “Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel,” “Serenity at 70, Gaiety at 80,” “Cheerfulness,” and “Brisk Verse.”

Rhodes is one of Deadline Hollywood’s Comics to Watch for 2026 and a breakout favorite from “America’s Got Talent.” She was a semi-regular performer and writer on NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” She can be seen in “Modern Family,” “VEEP,” and “New Girl.” She also voiced the scene-stealing character Dotty in Netflix’s “A Tale Dark and Grimm.”