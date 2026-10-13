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Etta May takes the stage at the Central Park Performing Arts Center on Oct. 25.

Etta May takes the stage at the Central Park Performing Arts Center on Oct. 25. [ Photo courtesy of CENTRAL PARK PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ]

Central Park PAC to welcome Etta May

2 hours ago

LARGO — “Trailer Park Goddess” Etta May will bring her award-winning comedy to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.

Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Etta May, winner of the American Comedy Awards Stand Up Comic of the Year, has served as the headliner for The Southern Fried Chicks. She has performed her brand of clean comedy on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” MTV’s “Comic Strip Live,” and as a guest commentator on CBS Sunday Morning. Hailed as the “Polyester Princess” and self-proclaimed trailer park goddess, Etta May delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor, and wisdom.

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