Comedian Josh Thomas brings routine to Murray Theater

CLEARWATER — Australian comedian Josh Thomas will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Thomas burst onto the Australian comedy scene when he became the youngest ever winner of Raw Comedy, the prestigious national competition produced by the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Just two years later, he received a Melbourne Comedy Festival nomination for Best Show — which he managed while he was still in his teens.

Thomas is best known for writing, acting and co-executive producing his own television show, inspired by his life and his comedy, called “Please Like Me,” which found fans around the world on Pivot and Hulu in United States, the ABC in Australia and on Netflix everywhere else.

He has been awarded by the Australian Academy and the Australian Writers Guild for his writing on “Please Like Me” and has been nominated for AACTA and Logie Awards for his performances in the show. The show itself has won Best Comedy at the AACTA Awards, Most Outstanding Comedy at the Logie Awards and has been nominated as Best Comedy at the International Emmy Awards, Rose d’Or Awards and GLAAD Media Awards.