FDOT proposes more changes for busy Pasco intersection

LAND O’ LAKES — The Florida Department of Transportation wants to add left-turn lanes at State Road 54 and U.S. 41, one of the most congested intersections in Pasco County, where backups are a daily fact of life.

The $3.5 million project would widen the intersection’s north, east and south legs to make room for the new lanes, removing some medians along the way. The work also includes milling and resurfacing. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2027.

According to FDOT documents, the new turn lane on southbound U.S. 41 would begin near Carson Drive, and the one on northbound U.S. 41 would begin at Leonard Road. On eastbound SR 54, existing medians would be removed for a turn lane beginning at Raden Drive, a short side street between a Jiffy Lube and a Wendy’s.

The turn lanes are a near-term fix. FDOT is also pursuing a far larger overhaul of the intersection: a diverging diamond interchange estimated to cost more than $500 million. Under the preferred alternative, U.S. 41 would be elevated over SR 54 and SR 597 (Dale Mabry Highway).

FDOT has completed its environmental and engineering study for the interchange, and the Federal Highway Administration has published a notice of final federal agency action on the project.

Nearby, FDOT began work this summer on a $1.4 million traffic signal where Lake Patience Road meets U.S. 41, also known as Land O’ Lakes Boulevard. Residents had sought the light for years. The project, which FDOT lists as a safety improvement, also includes resurfacing and new sidewalks, pedestrian features and lighting, according to its webpage.

Though just two lanes, Lake Patience Road has become a major thoroughfare as homes, townhomes and apartments have gone up along its route to Sunlake Boulevard. Many drivers use it to avoid the SR 54 and U.S. 41 intersection, especially at rush hour.

The signal is expected to be finished in summer 2027.

For more information on the turn lane project, visit www.fdottampabay.com/project/1231/458349-1-52-01.