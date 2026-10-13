Former Seltzer’s steakhouse in St. Petersburg reborn as Traditions event venue

ST. PETERSBURG — Longtime St. Petersburg diners who walk into Traditions on Tyrone may get a sense of deja vu.

Or should we say, deja moo?

The new event venue occupies the former Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse, which closed Sept. 12, 2024, after 24 years. Originally called Sam Seltzer’s in honor of Harold Seltzer’s grandfather, the restaurant was a west side fixture for nearly three decades.

After about $2 million in renovations, Traditions held a soft opening June 11 that drew 250 people. The venue can seat up to 400.

Traditions isn’t a restaurant. It bills itself as a luxury event center for weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvahs, chamber and corporate events, and celebrations of life, with food provided by caterers.

But it wants to carry on some of Seltzer’s traditions, including Prime Rib Night and holiday events for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Its Thursday Night Supper Club, featuring live music, began Aug. 27. Traditions also accepts Seltzer’s gift cards.

“There’s only two or three in the country with this type of location,” location manager Chris Halsey said. “We’re a concierge-reception hall-event center, like a boutique hotel, which offers more celebratory events.”

Former customers will recognize the restaurant’s cow statue, a popular photo backdrop that has been renamed Deja Moo.

Straight ahead from the front doors is The Seltzer Legacy Tavern, which seats 45 and features the restored wooden bar with a marble top, resurfaced seats, stained-glass accents and Tiffany-style lighting.

Beyond the tavern, the look changes. New windows and glass, along with neutral marble flooring, brighten a space once known for its dark ambiance.

“Hurricanes delayed the opening for two years,” Halsey said. “When people came in, they said, ‘Wow, it’s so bright, wonderful job.’”

In addition to the tavern, Traditions has four event spaces: The Grande Orchid and The Royal Palm, which each seat 120; The Orange Blossom, which seats 60; and Pelican’s Landing, an outdoor area that seats 50. The rooms allow the venue to host separate events at the same time.

Halsey said he is exploring car shows, health fairs, exhibits and other community events, along with themed nights such as a Halloween masquerade ball, a 1950s and ‘60s sock hop, barbecue nights with country music, and Mexican and Cuban nights with salsa dancing.

Halsey has ties to the area that go back to childhood.

“I came to this area every year as a little kid, starting at age 4,” he said. “We’re active in the chamber. We’ve talked to a lot of people in the community. We want to make this a go-to place for people in the community.”

Traditions on Tyrone

What: Traditions on Tyrone

Where: 3500 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg

Notable: An event venue in the former Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse, Traditions hosts weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvahs, corporate events and celebrations of life, with food provided by outside caterers. It also hosts a Thursday Night Supper Club and holiday events.

Phone: 727-954-7777

Website: eventsbytraditions.com