Here’s our top picks for your monstrous movie marathon this Halloween

It’s October! Gravestones are popping up in front yards, witches are patrolling the night skies, and pumpkins are being carved into grinning, ghoulish jack-o’-lanterns. We’re heading toward the most haunting night of the year, when the boundary between the living and the dead becomes both porous and precarious — so much so that Things from the Outside may breach the threshold and shamble through the liminal zone right into our (un)living rooms.

Why are these entities so eager to cross over into our realm? To check out some scary movies, of course!

Don’t fret, because Tampa Bay Beacons has you covered. We’re here to help you assemble a perfectly petrifying movie marathon. Following is our annual fear-forward Scream-o-rama Cinema directory, detailing this year’s 10 best horror titles.

‘Resident Evil’

Genre: Horror

Release date: Sept. 18, 2026

The gist: “Resident Evil” follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

Rated: R

Where to watch: Still in theaters.

‘Colony’

Genre: Action horror

Release date: Aug. 28, 2026

The gist: Horror master Yeon Sang-ho directs this new Korean zombie thriller in which a professor is thrust into a bloody nightmare when a rapidly mutating virus is released during a biotech conference causing authorities to seal the facility.

Rated: R

Where to watch: Currently available to rent or buy on several VOD platforms.

‘It Ends’

Genre: Road horror

Release date: Aug. 21, 2026

The gist: A group of recent grads head out on a late-night drive for grub, hoping to enjoy one final hangout before their paths diverge. Instead, they accidentally turn onto a never-ending, two lane hellscape surrounded by untold horrors and cosmic forces beyond their understanding.

Rated: R

Where to watch: Currently available to rent or buy on several VOD platforms.

‘Nightborn’

Genre: Folk horror & body horror

Release date: July 31, 2026

The gist: A married couple moves into an isolated, dilapidated house in a dark forest that would be a perfect setting for any tale from the Brothers Grimm. Roughly nine months later, they have a child — which seems to exhibit some rather monstrous traits. It is an intensely gory, engrossingly weird ride.

Rated:

Where to watch: Shudder

‘Backrooms’

Genre: Psychological horror

Release date: May 29, 2026

The gist: A man discovers a strange doorway into an inexplicable milieu: a boundless network of distorted rooms that gradually evolve into an unhinged, nightmarish spectacle.

Rated: R

Where to watch: HBO Max

‘Obsession’

Genre: Supernatural horror

Release date: May 15, 2026

The gist: After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

Rated: R

Where to watch: Peacock; also available to rent or buy on several VOD platforms.

‘Hokum’

Genre: Supernatural horror

Release date: May 1, 2026

The gist: When novelist Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, he is consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance force him to confront dark corners of his past.

Rated: R

Where to watch: Hulu; also available to rent or buy on several VOD platforms.

‘Exit 8’

Genre: Psychological horror

Release date: April 10, 2026

The gist: The film follows a man trapped in an endless, mostly deserted pedestrian walkway at a subway station, where he encounters surreal and nightmarish anomalies.

Rated: PG-13

Where to watch: Shudder

‘Undertone’

Genre: Supernatural horror

Release date: March 13, 2026

The gist: The host of a paranormal podcast becomes a victim of something evil embedded in audio files sent via an anonymous email.

Rated: R

Where to watch: HBO Max; also available to rent or buy on several VOD platforms.

‘Dracula’

Genre: Gothic romantic fantasy

Release date: Feb. 6, 2026

The gist: Written and directed by Luc Besson, this new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire tale blends folklore, history, star-crossed love, and gothic horror to deliver a vivid, spellbinding reimaging that is both spiritedly daring and elegantly wistful.

Rated: R

Where to watch: Currently available to rent or buy on several VOD platforms.

If this list isn’t sufficient for your ghostly guests, try adding some additional horror titles from this year’s bumper crop of horror films. Here are a few more suggestions: “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” “Leviticus,” “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” “Buddy,” “We Bury the Dead,” “Faces of Death,” “Family,” and “Beware Boiúna.”